Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G2500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,279
|$2,280
|$2,777
|Clean
|$1,170
|$2,085
|$2,550
|Average
|$952
|$1,696
|$2,097
|Rough
|$733
|$1,307
|$1,644
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,434
|$6,251
|$7,654
|Clean
|$3,141
|$5,718
|$7,030
|Average
|$2,555
|$4,652
|$5,782
|Rough
|$1,969
|$3,585
|$4,533
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G1500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,247
|$2,107
|$2,533
|Clean
|$1,140
|$1,928
|$2,327
|Average
|$928
|$1,568
|$1,914
|Rough
|$715
|$1,209
|$1,500
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G3500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,123
|$2,045
|$2,504
|Clean
|$1,027
|$1,871
|$2,300
|Average
|$836
|$1,522
|$1,891
|Rough
|$644
|$1,173
|$1,483
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,278
|$2,402
|$2,964
|Clean
|$1,169
|$2,197
|$2,722
|Average
|$951
|$1,787
|$2,239
|Rough
|$733
|$1,378
|$1,755
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G2500 LS 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,315
|$2,336
|$2,843
|Clean
|$1,203
|$2,137
|$2,611
|Average
|$979
|$1,738
|$2,148
|Rough
|$754
|$1,340
|$1,684
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,372
|$2,500
|$3,063
|Clean
|$1,254
|$2,287
|$2,813
|Average
|$1,020
|$1,861
|$2,314
|Rough
|$786
|$1,434
|$1,814
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,314
|$2,339
|$2,849
|Clean
|$1,202
|$2,140
|$2,617
|Average
|$978
|$1,741
|$2,152
|Rough
|$753
|$1,342
|$1,687
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G3500 LS 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,288
|$2,344
|$2,871
|Clean
|$1,178
|$2,144
|$2,637
|Average
|$958
|$1,745
|$2,169
|Rough
|$738
|$1,345
|$1,701
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,390
|$2,624
|$3,241
|Clean
|$1,272
|$2,400
|$2,977
|Average
|$1,034
|$1,953
|$2,448
|Rough
|$797
|$1,505
|$1,920