1998 Chevrolet Express Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G2500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,279$2,280$2,777
Clean$1,170$2,085$2,550
Average$952$1,696$2,097
Rough$733$1,307$1,644
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,434$6,251$7,654
Clean$3,141$5,718$7,030
Average$2,555$4,652$5,782
Rough$1,969$3,585$4,533
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G1500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,247$2,107$2,533
Clean$1,140$1,928$2,327
Average$928$1,568$1,914
Rough$715$1,209$1,500
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G3500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,123$2,045$2,504
Clean$1,027$1,871$2,300
Average$836$1,522$1,891
Rough$644$1,173$1,483
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,278$2,402$2,964
Clean$1,169$2,197$2,722
Average$951$1,787$2,239
Rough$733$1,378$1,755
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G2500 LS 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,315$2,336$2,843
Clean$1,203$2,137$2,611
Average$979$1,738$2,148
Rough$754$1,340$1,684
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,372$2,500$3,063
Clean$1,254$2,287$2,813
Average$1,020$1,861$2,314
Rough$786$1,434$1,814
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,314$2,339$2,849
Clean$1,202$2,140$2,617
Average$978$1,741$2,152
Rough$753$1,342$1,687
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G3500 LS 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,288$2,344$2,871
Clean$1,178$2,144$2,637
Average$958$1,745$2,169
Rough$738$1,345$1,701
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Express G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,390$2,624$3,241
Clean$1,272$2,400$2,977
Average$1,034$1,953$2,448
Rough$797$1,505$1,920
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Chevrolet Express on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,202 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,140 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Express is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,202 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,140 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Chevrolet Express, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,202 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,140 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Chevrolet Express. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Chevrolet Express and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Chevrolet Express ranges from $753 to $2,849, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Chevrolet Express is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.