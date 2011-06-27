Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$806
|$1,355
|$1,631
|Clean
|$719
|$1,209
|$1,460
|Average
|$545
|$916
|$1,117
|Rough
|$371
|$624
|$775
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$712
|$1,243
|$1,510
|Clean
|$635
|$1,109
|$1,352
|Average
|$481
|$841
|$1,035
|Rough
|$328
|$573
|$718
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$789
|$1,269
|$1,510
|Clean
|$704
|$1,133
|$1,352
|Average
|$534
|$859
|$1,035
|Rough
|$363
|$585
|$718
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$658
|$1,224
|$1,510
|Clean
|$587
|$1,092
|$1,352
|Average
|$445
|$828
|$1,035
|Rough
|$303
|$564
|$718
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$747
|$1,255
|$1,510
|Clean
|$667
|$1,120
|$1,352
|Average
|$505
|$849
|$1,035
|Rough
|$344
|$578
|$718
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$745
|$1,260
|$1,520
|Clean
|$664
|$1,125
|$1,361
|Average
|$504
|$853
|$1,042
|Rough
|$343
|$581
|$722
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$732
|$1,249
|$1,510
|Clean
|$653
|$1,114
|$1,352
|Average
|$495
|$845
|$1,035
|Rough
|$337
|$576
|$718
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$928
|$1,318
|$1,510
|Clean
|$828
|$1,176
|$1,352
|Average
|$628
|$891
|$1,035
|Rough
|$427
|$607
|$718
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$775
|$1,264
|$1,510
|Clean
|$692
|$1,128
|$1,352
|Average
|$524
|$855
|$1,035
|Rough
|$357
|$583
|$718
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$663
|$1,226
|$1,510
|Clean
|$591
|$1,094
|$1,352
|Average
|$448
|$829
|$1,035
|Rough
|$305
|$565
|$718
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$723
|$1,247
|$1,510
|Clean
|$645
|$1,112
|$1,352
|Average
|$489
|$843
|$1,035
|Rough
|$333
|$574
|$718
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$793
|$1,336
|$1,608
|Clean
|$708
|$1,192
|$1,440
|Average
|$536
|$904
|$1,102
|Rough
|$365
|$616
|$764