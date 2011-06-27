Edmunds market insights and a real offer on your car
- Get the Edmunds Appraisal, so you know what it's worth
- Get an instant, no obligation offer from CarMax to see how it compares
- No contact info needed, no annoying calls
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values are currently unavailable.
Did you know?Vehicle appraisals vary significantly by zip code, mileage and condition. Get your most accurate price in just minutes!
Sell my 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with Edmunds Shop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
FAQ
Related information
Sell Your Car Instantly Online in Your Home State
- Sell My Car In Missouri
- Sell My Car In Washington
- Sell My Car In Pennsylvania
- Sell My Car In Ohio
- Sell My Car In Hawaii
Sell Your Car Instantly Online in Your Home Town
- Sell My Car in Eugene, OR
- Sell My Car in Silver Spring, MD
- Sell My Car in Jacksonville, FL
- Sell My Car in Clarksville, TN
- Sell My Car in Vancouver, WA
- Sell My Car in York, PA
- Sell My Car in Des Moines, IA
- Sell My Car in Hayward, CA
- Sell My Car in Denver, CO
- Sell My Car in Odessa, TX
Appraisal Values by Make
- Ferrari Value Appraisal
- Honda Value Appraisal
- Suzuki Value Appraisal
- Maybach Value Appraisal
- smart Value Appraisal
Appraisal Value by Model Year
- 2015 Toyota RAV4 Value
- 2005 Toyota Camry Value
- 2000 Honda Civic Value
- 2007 Honda Civic Value
- 2009 Toyota Corolla Value
- 2010 Toyota Corolla Value
- 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata Value
- 2005 Honda Accord Value
- 2005 Toyota Corolla Value
- 2012 Toyota Highlander Value
- 2014 Ford Focus Value
- 2004 Honda Accord Value
- 2010 Toyota 4Runner Value
- 2006 Honda Civic Value
- 2006 Ford F-150 Value
- 2015 Hyundai Sonata Value
- 2007 Ford Mustang Value
- 2006 Toyota Camry Value
- 2012 Ford Focus Value
- 2006 Honda Accord Value
- 2017 Toyota Corolla Value
- 2007 Toyota Corolla Value
- 2004 Honda Civic Value
- 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe Value
- 2014 Honda CR-V Value
Resources For Buying or Selling A Car
- Carvana
- Sell My Car Instantly Online
- Kelley Blue Book Value - KBB Value
- Black Book Value - Black Book Car Value
- Edmunds' Appraisal Value Calculator
- Edmunds' True Market Value (TMV) Appraisal
Recommended
- Audi Q3 2017 Features Specs
- Audi Q3 2017 Features Specs
- Audi Q5 2009 Features Specs
- Audi Q5 2011 Features Specs
- Audi Q5 2014 Diesel Features Specs
Other models
- Used Aston-Martin V8-Vantage in Bossier City, LA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gle-Class-Coupe in Anderson, IN
- Used Audi Q3 in North Richland Hills, TX
- Used Aston-Martin Rapide in Tustin, CA
- Used Ford Fusion-Hybrid in Bowie, MD
- Used Ford Ecosport in Saint Joseph, MO
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach in Racine, WI
- Used Cadillac Escalade-Esv in Waltham, MA
- Used Volvo V60 in Schaumburg, IL
- Used Lexus Es-300H in Clovis, CA
- Used Hyundai Sonata-Hybrid in North Little Rock, AR
- Used Suzuki SX4 in Johnson City, TN
- Used Alfa-Romeo Stelvio in Lehi, UT
- Used Toyota Corolla-Hybrid in Union City, NJ
- Used Lexus RC-F in Vacaville, CA
- Used Volkswagen Eos in Lakewood, CA
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover in Dearborn Heights, MI
- Used Porsche 911 in Sanford, FL
- Used Ford Fusion-Hybrid in White Plains, NY
- Used Lamborghini Huracan in Perris, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter in Parker, CO
- Used Nissan Titan in Dublin, CA
- Used Ferrari 458-Italia in Indio, CA
- Used Nissan Rogue-Sport in Loveland, CO
- Used Kia Niro in Fairfield, CA
- Used Dodge Grand-Caravan in Edinburg, TX
- Used Lincoln MKX in Union City, NJ
- Used Mercedes-Benz Cls-Class in Saint Peters, MO
- Used Volkswagen Atlas in Commerce City, CO
- Used Toyota Gr-Supra in Suffolk, VA