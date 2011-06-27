Used 2012 Tesla Model S Sedan Consumer Reviews

ev_fan , 01/22/2012

I was very impressed by the Model S and have reserved one. The car looks awesome, is quiet because it's an EV, and offers great range - up to 300 miles @ 55 mph with the largest battery pack option. It performs extremely well. Acceleration is immediately available on demand, and the 0-60 times range from 6.5 secs to 4.4(!), top speed 110-130 mph, depending on model. I also spent a half hour playing with the 17" touchscreen at a Tesla store. It offers streaming music to Google maps and everything in between. The car has the most storage space in its class, with a "frunk" (front trunk) where the noisy, polluting gas engine would be in an old-fashioned car. Also love the glass panoramic roof!