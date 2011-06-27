  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Vitara
  4. Used 1999 Suzuki Vitara
  5. Used 1999 Suzuki Vitara SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Suzuki Vitara SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Vitara
5(42%)4(44%)3(0%)2(14%)1(0%)
4.1
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Vitaras for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,129 - $2,362
Used Vitara for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love it!

spotgofast, 02/07/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used with 82,000 on it. So far I've had it a week, and am in love with it. I haven't tried to take the top off yet, looks a little complicated, but only time will tell. I like how it handles and the fuel efficiency. I was suprised at how roomy this little car is. My biggest friend fits (6'5") and people have more room in the back than in a jeep, not to mention it handles better. I'm very happy with my purchse and would recomend this mini suv to anyone. I have a samurai and really had fun with it...but needed something that could go freeway speeds. It's a little mountain goat in 4wd!

Report Abuse

Still love my Vitara

nb, 09/26/2007
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I wanted a Honda or Nissan, but the extra $2k or more for those or for the Grand Vitara were budget busters for me. I love the purple color I got (electric cat's eye blue) and the cute and fun look; I don't drive a lot (just to work; I'm efficient and green) but I got this for off-road and it is excellent for that. I've not been off-road as much as I wanted, but that's my personal life, not the car. I think this is an excellent value, and should be considered.

Report Abuse

A Bad One

Buyers Remorse, 05/06/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I owned this vehicle for 19 months. I was at the service department 6 times during this short time period. The first time for an electrical problem that wouldn't allow the vehicle to shift out of park. This went in "3" times before they got it right. (I demanded they contact the Suzuki Tech Rep). Then it went in for a front axle shaft, then it went in for an engine seal. It's been in for defective windshield wiper switch, engine tapping of which the dealership said to change the oil and wait for two changes with anything but a "Fram" oil filter. Then they were going to try adjusting the valves ON MY DOLLAR!!!! When I made the complaint during the warranty period.

Report Abuse

Why the bad Rap?

Jen, 08/14/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I can't believe all the negative reviews! I've had mine 3 years and other than the occasional maintance and odd adjustments I've really enjoyed driving this little beauty! Same problem with the locked Park they did a recall. I also had a problem with the convertable roof but with any convertable you can expect problems. I think overall the reliabiliy of the vehicle comes down to with a reliable dealership, quality of the vehicle and how well someone looks after their vehicle. You really have to think about what you are buying and why. If its a fun convertible that is great on gas - this is the vehicle for you!!

Report Abuse

Great little Car!!

Chels, 07/07/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I just bought this car about 2 months ago. I got a great price for it and it only had 49000 k. The gas mileage is amazing! (coming from an 89 oldsmobile). It is so much fun to drive! The manual transmission is just fun alone but zipping around in this car makes it better! I love to just open the sunroof and unzip the back window. Sits like a truck but drives sporty.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Vitaras for sale

Related Used 1999 Suzuki Vitara SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles