Used 1999 Suzuki Vitara SUV Consumer Reviews

Love it! spotgofast , 02/07/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with 82,000 on it. So far I've had it a week, and am in love with it. I haven't tried to take the top off yet, looks a little complicated, but only time will tell. I like how it handles and the fuel efficiency. I was suprised at how roomy this little car is. My biggest friend fits (6'5") and people have more room in the back than in a jeep, not to mention it handles better. I'm very happy with my purchse and would recomend this mini suv to anyone. I have a samurai and really had fun with it...but needed something that could go freeway speeds. It's a little mountain goat in 4wd!

Still love my Vitara nb , 09/26/2007 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I wanted a Honda or Nissan, but the extra $2k or more for those or for the Grand Vitara were budget busters for me. I love the purple color I got (electric cat's eye blue) and the cute and fun look; I don't drive a lot (just to work; I'm efficient and green) but I got this for off-road and it is excellent for that. I've not been off-road as much as I wanted, but that's my personal life, not the car. I think this is an excellent value, and should be considered.

A Bad One Buyers Remorse , 05/06/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I owned this vehicle for 19 months. I was at the service department 6 times during this short time period. The first time for an electrical problem that wouldn't allow the vehicle to shift out of park. This went in "3" times before they got it right. (I demanded they contact the Suzuki Tech Rep). Then it went in for a front axle shaft, then it went in for an engine seal. It's been in for defective windshield wiper switch, engine tapping of which the dealership said to change the oil and wait for two changes with anything but a "Fram" oil filter. Then they were going to try adjusting the valves ON MY DOLLAR!!!! When I made the complaint during the warranty period.

Why the bad Rap? Jen , 08/14/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I can't believe all the negative reviews! I've had mine 3 years and other than the occasional maintance and odd adjustments I've really enjoyed driving this little beauty! Same problem with the locked Park they did a recall. I also had a problem with the convertable roof but with any convertable you can expect problems. I think overall the reliabiliy of the vehicle comes down to with a reliable dealership, quality of the vehicle and how well someone looks after their vehicle. You really have to think about what you are buying and why. If its a fun convertible that is great on gas - this is the vehicle for you!!