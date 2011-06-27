Used 1999 Suzuki Vitara SUV Consumer Reviews
Love it!
I bought this car used with 82,000 on it. So far I've had it a week, and am in love with it. I haven't tried to take the top off yet, looks a little complicated, but only time will tell. I like how it handles and the fuel efficiency. I was suprised at how roomy this little car is. My biggest friend fits (6'5") and people have more room in the back than in a jeep, not to mention it handles better. I'm very happy with my purchse and would recomend this mini suv to anyone. I have a samurai and really had fun with it...but needed something that could go freeway speeds. It's a little mountain goat in 4wd!
Still love my Vitara
I wanted a Honda or Nissan, but the extra $2k or more for those or for the Grand Vitara were budget busters for me. I love the purple color I got (electric cat's eye blue) and the cute and fun look; I don't drive a lot (just to work; I'm efficient and green) but I got this for off-road and it is excellent for that. I've not been off-road as much as I wanted, but that's my personal life, not the car. I think this is an excellent value, and should be considered.
A Bad One
I owned this vehicle for 19 months. I was at the service department 6 times during this short time period. The first time for an electrical problem that wouldn't allow the vehicle to shift out of park. This went in "3" times before they got it right. (I demanded they contact the Suzuki Tech Rep). Then it went in for a front axle shaft, then it went in for an engine seal. It's been in for defective windshield wiper switch, engine tapping of which the dealership said to change the oil and wait for two changes with anything but a "Fram" oil filter. Then they were going to try adjusting the valves ON MY DOLLAR!!!! When I made the complaint during the warranty period.
Why the bad Rap?
I can't believe all the negative reviews! I've had mine 3 years and other than the occasional maintance and odd adjustments I've really enjoyed driving this little beauty! Same problem with the locked Park they did a recall. I also had a problem with the convertable roof but with any convertable you can expect problems. I think overall the reliabiliy of the vehicle comes down to with a reliable dealership, quality of the vehicle and how well someone looks after their vehicle. You really have to think about what you are buying and why. If its a fun convertible that is great on gas - this is the vehicle for you!!
Great little Car!!
I just bought this car about 2 months ago. I got a great price for it and it only had 49000 k. The gas mileage is amazing! (coming from an 89 oldsmobile). It is so much fun to drive! The manual transmission is just fun alone but zipping around in this car makes it better! I love to just open the sunroof and unzip the back window. Sits like a truck but drives sporty.
Sponsored cars related to the Vitara
Related Used 1999 Suzuki Vitara SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner