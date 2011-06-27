Used 1999 Suzuki Vitara for Sale

  • $4,999

    2001 Suzuki Vitara JX

    122,710 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Richardson Suzuki - Highland / Indiana

    ONLY 2 PREVIOUS OWNERS, 9 SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS, 2.0L I4 F DOHC 16V ENGINE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, TILT WHEEL,CRUISE CONTROL, NO OPEN RECALLS, AND SO MUCH MORE! CALL 219-923-4000 FOR MORE INFO! VISIT WWW.THEDEALERWHOCARES.COM AND CLICK THE FREE CARFAX REPORT!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Suzuki Vitara JX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2S3TD52V016109270
    Stock: 9231
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,488

    2003 Suzuki Vitara Base

    217,977 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hilbish Ford - Kannapolis / North Carolina

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Suzuki Vitara with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2S3TE52VX36101533
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

