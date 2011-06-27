Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Consumer Reviews
The Best Kept Secret Small Car
The SX4 is a great all around general purpose vehicle, especially the Crossover. This car is heavy, solid, and handles great when driving around twisty back roads. Suzuki is biased towards building great handling cars rather then simply ones that accelerate fast. The SX4 Crossover is NOT an economy car. It easily weighs over 3000 with a driver and full tank of fuel. This is a vehicle that tries to do everything well and succeeds. Some cars just do one thing well, like a Prius getting great mileage or a Wrangler being good in the middle of the woods. You will get fed up with that when you need a car that does something else. The SX4 is that very car, and a reliable one.
114,000 miles Feb 2019 and going strong
My experience has been that with proper maintenance, this car is solid. Just the usual.... tires, brake pads, fluid changes.Finding parts has not been a problem. I replaced plugs at 100,000, and the old ones looked good... but I'm old, and think 100,000 miles is a lot to ask. Changing serpentine belt this week for the first time. Brakes are simple to work on with basic tools. I had a 2010, but a deer committed suicide on the highway. Hit it at 65 MPH. Front end crumpled, Big buck was killed & tossed a long way... I walked away without a scratch... crumple zones & air bags worked, and I always wear the safety belt. I was so impressed that I bought a 2012. The seating position is upright & to me, very comfortable. I drive a 20 mile commute each day, and long vacation trips. a very good & practical car... wish they still sold them in USA.
Own New Suzuki SX4 Sedan
I never write reviews but this time i am trying to apprise others about this good car. I have been driving cars from around 14 yrs, driven cars of varied types in multiple cities and multuple countries. I wanted to buy a new car and took test drive of multiple vehicles including Hyundai, Hondas, Nissans and finally ended up buying Suzuki Sx4 Sedan. I have this car only for 4 days and i really liked it, its manual drive, It has all the features you need ina car, including 8 airbags. Most importantly, car runs very fast and smooth. Zip and energy in car this car is impressive, sound system is good. I like the car in and all. currently mileage 30 should certainly improve aftr Iservice
SX4 Crossover
We own two 2011 Suxuki SX4 Crossovers, one with CVT, the other with the manual transmission. Both are worthy performers in both dry and inclimate weather. I've done several 600 mile days in both cars and found them more comfortable than many full size cars. I particularly appreciate the i4wd system which allows for either 2wd or 4wd operation. In snow deeper than the rocker panels I had no problem with traction, steering, or braking. Both cars are averaging well over 28 MPG in town, which is quite a bit higher than the EPA estimated mileage.
Great little car
This is the first car that I have bought brand new and it is very reliable. Just do your own schedule maintenance and the car will not give you no issues at all. I have 78,000 miles and the car runs good just the temperature a/c sensor sometimes work and sometimes do not and the gps broke due to extremely high temperatures but besides that no issues at all.
