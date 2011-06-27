  1. Home
Used 1995 Suzuki Sidekick Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.11.1 gal.14.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm80 hp @ 5400 rpm95 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.32.2 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.39.5 in.40.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.39.0 in.40.0 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.31.7 in.32.7 in.
Measurements
Length158.7 in.142.5 in.158.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1000 lbs.1500 lbs.
Curb weight2571 lbs.2253 lbs.2571 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place46.0 cu.ft.32.9 cu.ft.46.0 cu.ft.
Height66.5 in.65.2 in.66.5 in.
Maximum payload880.0 lbs.800.0 lbs.880.0 lbs.
Wheel base97.6 in.86.6 in.97.6 in.
Width64.6 in.64.2 in.64.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Black
  • Dark Classic Green Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Blue Magenta Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Subtle Green Gray Metallic
  • St Germain Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Subtle Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • St Germain Red
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Blue Magenta Metallic
  • Satin Black
  • Dark Classic Green Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • St Germain Red
  • Dark Classic Green Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Subtle Green Gray Metallic
  • Blue Magenta Metallic
  • Satin Black
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
