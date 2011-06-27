Used 1995 Suzuki Sidekick Consumer Reviews

Love it ! Taxi , 01/10/2004 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have been the only owner of this vehicle, I have had it for 10 years and just love it. The only drawback is that it tends to fog up with more than one person in it during the cold northern winters. We have put new tires and new brakes on it but have not had any other major problems. I have put over 108,000 miles on it. I just love this car !! Report Abuse

Amazing Little SUV Onabeach , 11/24/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have had my little Suzuki Sidekick for seven years now. I drive it for work (sales) and it currently has over 200,000 miles on it. It has only broken down twice the entire time! And the repairs were minor! It is EXTREMELY reliable! This truck is like finding a rare jewel! The gas mileage is unbeatable. It seems like it does the best it can all the time. Like it's giving me it's abolute best in all situations! It is a dream! I highly recommend this vehicle!

My Sidekick still Kickin' Weize , 02/09/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I purchased my sidekick new 1995 and its still rolling. Minor fixers. 1 major which was reasonable to repair.besides rust at the doorstep on driver side (chicago winters are salty). It still have good pick up and take off. I love the windows so much when I must ride in another car I laugh at the small windows and sideview mirrors; I'm so use to my side kick windows I don't care for others. I do wish it had a cup holder.

Solid, ultra dependable vehicle cribbsguy , 08/16/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my 4D Sidekick from a rental agency with 21000 miles on it. In a few months I started having engine problems. The spark plug wires were bad but it was fixed under a recall. Since then I have had no problems, other than the transmission does not want to come out of Park if I have driven the car just a couple miles w/o some wrangling. But I have 144K on it and it is extremely dependable. Interior is cheap, the doors sound tinny and it needs some more HP, but almost no rust and I have never spent a dime on anything outside of normal wear and tear. Great little car for the $13K I paid for it!