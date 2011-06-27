Used 1992 Suzuki Sidekick SUV Consumer Reviews

Beat to death little tank , 03/14/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my Suzuki for my first vehicle and sold it to a buddy of mine. When I bought it, the kid I bought it from beat the hell out of it, I didn't beat it too badly, but then my friend I sold it to beat it. It does still run, still moves, but not inspected. it has 180000+ on it and refuses to die. The tranny makes noise, the body's held on by 1 or 2 out of 8 body mounts, the engine rattles, the clutch isnt the best, the frame isn't real good, but after the beating it took, that's pretty good actually and it still goes anywhere you point it. If there is one thing about this Sidekick, it deserves to be gold plated and put in a glass case somewhere, but we will continue driving it till it dies. Report Abuse

It is a surf truck surf truck , 03/25/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful It is a great surf truck, it takes your beer and your boards and your friends to the beach, on to the beach, across the beach and back from the beach. It has 180k miles on it and the saltwater is rather quickly taking its toll, but I'll probably buy another when the repair bill is no longer worth fixing the one I've got. The door handle thing is annoying (I just roll the windows down and open it from the outside) some 4 door parts are expensive and/or hard to find (muffler and brake master cylinder specifically) It is a great basic truck, it isn't for the cayenne crowd, it is for someone who would like a basic 4wd truck that you can pick up cheap and have some fun with