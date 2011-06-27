  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Sidekick
  4. Used 1990 Suzuki Sidekick
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Suzuki Sidekick Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Sidekick
Overview
See Sidekick Inventory
See Sidekick Inventory
See Sidekick Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242424
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/26 mpg23/26 mpg23/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.3/288.6 mi.255.3/288.6 mi.255.3/288.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.11.1 gal.11.1 gal.
Combined MPG242424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower80 hp @ 5400 rpm80 hp @ 5400 rpm80 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length142.5 in.142.5 in.142.5 in.
Curb weight2134 lbs.2238 lbs.2304 lbs.
Gross weight3080 lbs.3197 lbs.3197 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.2 cu.ft.39.2 cu.ft.38.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.6 in.7.9 in.7.9 in.
Height64.8 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.86.6 in.86.6 in.
Width64.2 in.64.2 in.64.2 in.
See Sidekick InventorySee Sidekick InventorySee Sidekick Inventory

Related Used 1990 Suzuki Sidekick info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles