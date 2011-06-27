  1. Home
Used 1995 Suzuki Samurai Consumer Reviews

a great buy for weekends or daily drive

Jake, 07/04/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

These rigs are highly undervalued by the markets. For dependable 4x4ing there's nothing to beat them. Originally built for Africa and India where there are few paved roads.

Great Car

marc graham, 03/12/2002
3 of 11 people found this review helpful

The Samurai is the ultimate fun car, you can take it anywhere and take the roof off in the summer.It is the best, could be a little comfier though!

