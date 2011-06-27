Used 2008 Suzuki Forenza Wagon Consumer Reviews

Yuck Joe , 09/24/2008 0 of 1 people found this review helpful The acceleration on this is terrible. The seats feel like you're sitting on a rock. The gas mileage is OK and that's being nice. I guess I just expected more out of this car considering I'm paying $455 a month for it and there's no cruise control. Even my 1993 Chevy S10 had cruise control. Report Abuse

Review Amr , 10/28/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car as A Chevy "Optra" its an automatic 1600CC 107 HP,with only 2 front Airbags & audio control. I luv the Hold button it makes the car go crazy giving you high acceleration. The only thing i hate is the left side mirror, alot of blind spots.. i had an A4 Skoda and the left side mirror showed me whole 3 lanes, the optra shows you only one & miss leading data on the cars position, some time i look at the left mirror & deside to change lanes and i find a car beside me!! i'd say its soo narrow, but all in all, i luv this car.Just dont fool your self, your not driving a benz.. what you pay for you find, no high expectations. Thats why i like it.