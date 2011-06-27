  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Forenza
  4. Used 2008 Suzuki Forenza
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(40)
Appraise this car

2008 Suzuki Forenza Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, spacious cabin, available wagon model.
  • Below-average fuel economy, leisurely acceleration on models with the automatic transmission, sloppy handling, lack of refinement, discouraging crash test scores.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Suzuki Forenza for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$1,297 - $2,251
Used Forenza for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Suzuki Forenza falls short of just about everything else in the highly competitive economy car class.

Vehicle overview

On the British automotive TV show "Top Gear," celebrities get the chance to bomb around a track in a "reasonably priced car" to see who can achieve the best lap time. Watching Simon Cowell or Helen Mirren taking high-speed corners in a car so dreadfully unsuited for such an environment is quite hilarious and hardly a ringing endorsement for the car chosen for its inherent comic appeal as a cheap penalty box. The "reasonably priced car" in question is essentially the 2008 Suzuki Forenza, a Korean-made sedan that is also sold around the world as a Chevrolet or a Daewoo. Although we know you'll never take the reasonably priced Forenza to a track (we hope), we're not sure you'd want to take one home either.

Introduced in 2004 into the highly competitive economy car market, the Suzuki Forenza sedan and wagon are value-oriented alternatives intended for buyers on the margin, with a somewhat responsive four-cylinder engine, a roomy interior and a low price of entry. Further sweetening the deal, Suzuki tries hard to set the Forenza apart with a host of standard features, a seven-year, 100,000-mile drivetrain warranty and styling by Pininfarina. However, just one look at the Forenza will make you wonder if that's Al Pininfarina, and not the famed Italian design house that has penned such beauties as the Maserati Gran Turismo and countless classic Ferraris.

Under the hood of the 2008 Suzuki Forenza rests a 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 127 horsepower -- less motivation than in its similarly priced SX4 sibling or other competitors. Despite the power deficit, we find the Forenza manages satisfactorily when shifted with the manual transmission, but feels burdened and underpowered when saddled with the four-speed automatic. Unfortunately, it's not particularly fuel efficient or refined either. With mileage ranging from 19 mpg city to 28 mpg highway, the Forenza is one of the least economical economy cars on the market.

Over-the-road manners and overall refinement are other weak areas -- the Forenza exhibits soft, rubbery handling and poorer ride quality than many of its competitors, as well as excessive wind noise at times on the highway. Inside, more disappointments await. Although even the standard Forenza is equipped with most of what you want and its attractive cockpit is among the roomiest in this class, it loses points with inconsistent/poor-quality materials that detract from an otherwise inviting environment.

On paper, the well-equipped 2008 Suzuki Forenza appears to offer rewarding value. Unfortunately, its unrefined nature, labored automatic-equipped acceleration, poor fuel economy and sloppy handling dynamics place it far behind the leaders in the compact segment like the Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra and Mazda 3. Even if you really need the extra space of its available wagon body style, we recommend that you instead shop one of its more worthy competitors such as the Mazda 3, Pontiac Vibe or Scion xB. The Forenza may be reasonably priced, but it's not much of a car.

2008 Suzuki Forenza models

The 2008 Suzuki Forenza is a compact car available as a sedan or wagon. It comes in a single trim level with available packages of grouped extras. Standard on all Forenzas are 15-inch steel wheels, a height-adjustable driver seat, air-conditioning, powered accessories and an eight-speaker stereo with CD player. The optional Convenience Package adds cruise control, steering-wheel audio controls and remote keyless entry. The Popular Package adds those items plus foglamps and a sunroof. Bluetooth is a dealer-installed accessory.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Suzuki Forenza features very minor changes from last year, including chrome inside door handles and available Bluetooth.

Performance & mpg

The Suzuki Forenza is powered by a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder with 127 hp and 131 pound-feet of torque. It performs reasonably well when mated to the standard five-speed manual transmission, but the optional four-speed automatic slows things down a bit. EPA-estimated fuel economy is below average for such a modestly powered compact, too, returning just 19 mpg city/28 mpg highway for an automatic-equipped sedan.

Safety

The Suzuki Forenza offers standard front side-impact airbags and the stopping power of four-wheel disc brakes. For added security, ABS is optional with Convenience Package-equipped Forenzas. In government frontal-impact crash tests, the 2008 Suzuki Forenza earned four stars out of five. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave it a second-best "Acceptable" rating for frontal-offset protection and a "Poor" rating for side-impact tests.

Driving

The standard 2008 Suzuki Forenza has little difficulty keeping up with traffic unless it's equipped with the optional automatic transmission -- in which case acceleration weakens and highway maneuvers take a little planning. Compared with other compact/economy cars, the Forenza's suspension and ride quality are also unimpressive -- although somewhat soft and compliant, we found there's little control over bumps and ruts. Handling around corners is loose and unsure too, as the hardware allows excessive body roll and cheap tires exert minimal grip. Overall, we find the Suzuki Forenza to be a compromised, marginal player struggling too much to keep up with better-bred rivals.

Interior

The cabin of the Suzuki Forenza is compromised by inconsistent materials quality and an overall lack of refinement and execution compared with the leaders in its class. There's better news out back, though, with lots of rear legroom for adults and a 60/40-split-folding seatback for extra utility. The Forenza sedan's trunk capacity is a reasonable 12.4 cubic feet, and the wagon offers a useful 62 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seat folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Suzuki Forenza.

5(22%)
4(30%)
3(18%)
2(20%)
1(10%)
3.4
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great for a Student/ or someone on a budget even
Cherron White,11/19/2015
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this car used at 90k miles, the only problems I had the first year was one of the headlights (easily fixed not a big issue), year two the car is now at 137k miles, I have only had to do the regular with this car occasional oil changes, one alignment (due to me), new tires ( because as I said I bought it used and the tires were pretty through). The most expensive issue I've had with this car was the alternator, which is not really expensive compared to other issues that could have arisen. As far as comfort this car is extremely roomy for someone who not too tall or too overweight, it's not made to be a family car in my opinion( for a big family at least...get an SUV or mini van if that's what you're looking for) However, I can comfortably fit five people in my car with enough space for everyone. The trunk space is perfect, and the interior space is as well granted I don't have a back seat full of car seats. When it comes to the sound system, I have the original still in mine because it sounds just fine.
Great car if you know how to take care of one!
Danny,11/29/2015
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
Always great! Bought in 08, 130,000 miles. Great on gas. Regular maintnence. Cheap parts!!
Love my Suzuki!!!
Johana,03/17/2016
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Bought my 08 Suzuki Forename in 2011 at 40k miles and love it!! Has been very reliable vehicle for me and my family the past 5 years now! As long as you keep regular maintenance like changing oil every 3,000 miles and so forth the car is worth it!! Has never left us stranded great little car and great on gas!! Still running strong at 112k miles!
Great on gas.. Horrible on everything else
Krystal E,02/06/2016
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I've had this car 2 years, bought at 60k miles. My engine has always stayed on. Transmission continuously slips. Door handle paint chips. Speakers blown out. And for some reason, it won't go out of park as of today. I've had nothing but headache out of this car and if you Google it, its just a common trouble car.
See all 40 reviews of the 2008 Suzuki Forenza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
127 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
127 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2008 Suzuki Forenza features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2008 Suzuki Forenza

Used 2008 Suzuki Forenza Overview

The Used 2008 Suzuki Forenza is offered in the following submodels: Forenza Sedan, Forenza Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Sedan w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan w/Popular Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Wagon w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Wagon w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Sedan w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and 4dr Wagon w/Popular Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Suzuki Forenza?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Suzuki Forenzas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Suzuki Forenza for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Suzuki Forenza.

Can't find a used 2008 Suzuki Forenzas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Suzuki Forenza for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,200.

Find a used Suzuki for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,142.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki Forenza for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,727.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,467.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Suzuki Forenza?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Suzuki lease specials
Check out Suzuki Forenza lease specials

Related Used 2008 Suzuki Forenza info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles