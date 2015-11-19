Used 2008 Suzuki Forenza for Sale Near Me

6 listings
Forenza Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
  • 2008 Suzuki Forenza in Silver
    used

    2008 Suzuki Forenza

    118,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,715

    Details
  • 2007 Suzuki Forenza in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Suzuki Forenza

    157,928 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,977

    Details
  • 2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium in Black
    used

    2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium

    94,941 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 Suzuki Forenza in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Suzuki Forenza

    27,200 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium in Black
    used

    2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium

    95,951 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 2005 Suzuki Forenza S in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Suzuki Forenza S

    48,659 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,983

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Forenza

Overall Consumer Rating
3.440 Reviews
  • 5
    (23%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (18%)
  • 2
    (20%)
  • 1
    (10%)
Great for a Student/ or someone on a budget even
Cherron White,11/19/2015
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this car used at 90k miles, the only problems I had the first year was one of the headlights (easily fixed not a big issue), year two the car is now at 137k miles, I have only had to do the regular with this car occasional oil changes, one alignment (due to me), new tires ( because as I said I bought it used and the tires were pretty through). The most expensive issue I've had with this car was the alternator, which is not really expensive compared to other issues that could have arisen. As far as comfort this car is extremely roomy for someone who not too tall or too overweight, it's not made to be a family car in my opinion( for a big family at least...get an SUV or mini van if that's what you're looking for) However, I can comfortably fit five people in my car with enough space for everyone. The trunk space is perfect, and the interior space is as well granted I don't have a back seat full of car seats. When it comes to the sound system, I have the original still in mine because it sounds just fine.
per month
