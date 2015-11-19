Used 2008 Suzuki Forenza for Sale Near Me

I bought this car used at 90k miles, the only problems I had the first year was one of the headlights (easily fixed not a big issue), year two the car is now at 137k miles, I have only had to do the regular with this car occasional oil changes, one alignment (due to me), new tires ( because as I said I bought it used and the tires were pretty through). The most expensive issue I've had with this car was the alternator, which is not really expensive compared to other issues that could have arisen. As far as comfort this car is extremely roomy for someone who not too tall or too overweight, it's not made to be a family car in my opinion( for a big family at least...get an SUV or mini van if that's what you're looking for) However, I can comfortably fit five people in my car with enough space for everyone. The trunk space is perfect, and the interior space is as well granted I don't have a back seat full of car seats. When it comes to the sound system, I have the original still in mine because it sounds just fine.

