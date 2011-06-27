  1. Home
Used 2006 Suzuki Forenza Wagon Consumer Reviews

5(43%)4(31%)3(20%)2(6%)1(0%)
4.1
16 reviews
Not a bad car at all.... I'm moving on but selling to a family member.

jdwaters13, 04/05/2015
4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

Great car, I bought my 06 Forenza Wagon with around 67K on it so I knew within the next 20K miles I would need to put some work into it, figured tires and brakes, typical stuff... The car ran great and I took it to 125K miles and am selling to a family member as I upgraded my personal ride. The Suzuki does have its known issues like the Transmission Selector Switch, dashboard lights coming on and a few other minor glitches but I did my 3,000 mile oil changes and was very happy with the overall experience.

Great Suzuki Wagon 2006

Great Wagon, 08/11/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased my wagon used with 13k miles for $9,200. I previously owned a Grand Vitara but it was too bumpy on the road. The wagon is smooth, average 25 mpg, can get as much as 27.6 on highway. I used 87 octane and read a former owner's review and he suggests to use 91 octane for more miles. Just wish there was a rear release button for the trunk door. I now have 20k miles and no problems. I definitely would recommend this wagon over a SUV. Maybe one day they will improve the gas mileage and softer seats. The leather seating is so much better, but i didn't want an additional $1500 expense. Overall I am happy.

What a difference a year makes

Dean, 09/24/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have the 2006 wagon. Im 6ft 1, 300lbs, and very comfortable in this car. The exterior styling is reminiscent of a smaller version of the dodge magnum, and the 7yr-100000 warranty speaks for itself. Its interior is styled nicely, and you get accessories for thousands less than similar vehicles in this category. fuel econmy is superb so far, and it holds the road like a glove. Its not a pavement burner, but it gets out of its own way when it needs too. safety features abound, hidden storage everywhere, and plent of room for rear passengers. An excellent car as is the whole 2006 line. Catch one if you can....

I Love Driving This Car

One Satisfied Custom, 05/26/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The Forenza Wagon is a great driving experience. It handles well on highways and in street driving, has a great turning capability, and gets OK gas mileage (there are more fuel effiecient wagons out there). The exterior styling is great, it looks like an Italian import. For price and overall value, I could not be happier.

It's not the best car!

bcchunk, 03/19/2010
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have had this vehicle now for 3-4 years and haven't really had major problems. My airbag light won't go off. I've recently had my check engine light come on a lot. My friend says that it probably the transmission. The last time I got an oil change the service guy says I need new brakes and I'll probably need new tires. I'm coming up on 60K miles and the service for that is over $400. Not cool. I don't want to put any more money in this car. The car doesn't really have a high value and the suzuki dealerships are going out of business so when trying to trade this in most companies are only giving me $3-4K. I should have left this vehicle where it was and tried for a nissan altima.

