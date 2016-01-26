Used 2006 Suzuki Forenza for Sale Near Me

6 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Forenza Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
  • 2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium in Black
    used

    2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium

    94,941 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 Suzuki Forenza in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Suzuki Forenza

    27,200 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium in Black
    used

    2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium

    95,951 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 2007 Suzuki Forenza in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Suzuki Forenza

    157,928 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,977

    Details
  • 2005 Suzuki Forenza S in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Suzuki Forenza S

    48,659 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,983

    Details
  • 2008 Suzuki Forenza in Silver
    used

    2008 Suzuki Forenza

    118,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,715

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Suzuki Forenza searches:

Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Forenza
  4. Used 2006 Suzuki Forenza

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Forenza

Read recent reviews for the Suzuki Forenza
Overall Consumer Rating
3.8116 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 116 reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (18%)
  • 2
    (18%)
  • 1
    (3%)
NOTHING BUT TROUBLE!
Conor,01/26/2016
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
This car didn't look bad, run bad, but was nothing but problems! The mileage was also not that great. My girlfriend bought this car used before we were dating and it was a total bust. It didn't last her 3 years and died from a bad head gasket or similar at 86,000 miles. I told her it was time to move on once the coolant and exhaust started mixing. Here is what went wrong. -Transmission Range Sensor -Valve Cover Gasket -EVAP Purge valve and cylinder -Struts -Other sensors I forgot about but this car was the champion of check engine lights. -HEAD GASKET (This was the nail in the coffin)
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Suzuki
Forenza
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Suzuki Forenza info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings