Used 2006 Suzuki Forenza for Sale Near Me
6 listings
- 94,941 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 27,200 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
- 95,951 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
- 157,928 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,977
- 48,659 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,983
- 118,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,715
Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Forenza
Conor,01/26/2016
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
This car didn't look bad, run bad, but was nothing but problems! The mileage was also not that great. My girlfriend bought this car used before we were dating and it was a total bust. It didn't last her 3 years and died from a bad head gasket or similar at 86,000 miles. I told her it was time to move on once the coolant and exhaust started mixing. Here is what went wrong. -Transmission Range Sensor -Valve Cover Gasket -EVAP Purge valve and cylinder -Struts -Other sensors I forgot about but this car was the champion of check engine lights. -HEAD GASKET (This was the nail in the coffin)
