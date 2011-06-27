  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(116)
2006 Suzuki Forenza Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Long standard features list, comfortable cabin with lots of storage, available wagon body style.
  • Subpar fuel economy, weak acceleration with automatic transmission, sloppy road manners, inconsistent materials quality.
Suzuki Forenza for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With a generous features list, roomy interior and low price, the 2006 Suzuki Forenza looks like a bargain. Unfortunately, the driving experience falls short of everything else in the economy car class.

Vehicle overview

Ever close to General Motors, Suzuki is reaping the benefits of GM's purchase of Daewoo Motor Company. One of two new Suzuki cars introduced at the 2003 Chicago Auto Show, the Forenza compact sedan is essentially a replacement for the Daewoo Nubira sold in the U.S. from 1999 to 2002 and is built by GM Daewoo Auto & Technology Company in South Korea.

In the midst of the highly competitive economy sedan segment, Suzuki's homegrown and distinctive-looking Aerio is a decent car that beckons buyers with a powerful four-cylinder engine, available all-wheel drive and a spacious interior. Knowing this, one can't help but wonder if the segment has room for yet another entry, as solid offerings from so many competitors make it tough for newcomers to gain a foothold. Suzuki sets the Forenza apart with European-inspired styling penned by Italian designer Pininfarina, a roomy interior and a host of standard features.

For power, the Suzuki Forenza offers a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine rated for 127 horsepower and 131 pound-feet of torque. Compare that to the Aerio, which starts only slightly higher up the price ladder than the least expensive Forenza and makes 155 hp. Nevertheless, the Forenza gets around OK when equipped with a manual transmission, but feels underpowered when saddled with the automatic. Refinement is not a particular strong point of this engine, nor is fuel economy. With a mileage estimate of 21 to 31 mpg, the Forenza is one of the thirstiest budget cars on the market. Driving dynamics are another sore spot, as the Suzuki car exhibits sloppy handling and a less composed ride than its competitors. Additionally, wind noise tends to be excessive when cruising on the highway.

Inside, the Forenza comes standard with most of the essential features, and its attractive cabin is among the roomiest in this class. Unfortunately, inconsistent materials quality detracts from the otherwise inviting interior. On the surface, the 2006 Suzuki Forenza looks like a good value. Unfortunately, its acceleration, fuel economy and handling fall well short of the leaders in this segment. Bargain hunters would be wise to put their money on a Spectra instead.

2006 Suzuki Forenza models

The Suzuki Forenza is available as a four-door sedan or a four-door wagon in one basic trim level. Standard features include body-color bumpers and door handles, four-wheel disc brakes, a height-adjustable driver seat, a padded center armrest, air conditioning, an eight-speaker stereo with a CD player, steering wheel audio controls and power windows, mirrors and locks. A Premium package available on both body styles adds alloy wheels, foglights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, cruise control and a remote keyless entry system.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the Suzuki Forenza receives a new front fascia, redesigned seats with upgraded fabric, new wheel designs and revised trim levels.

Performance & mpg

The Suzuki Forenza comes with only one engine -- a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder making 127 horsepower and 131 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional. Fuel economy is below average, rating just 23 mpg city, 30 mpg highway with the manual and 22/31 with the automatic.

Safety

Front-seat side airbags and four-wheel disc brakes are standard, and ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution is optional. In frontal-impact crash tests, the Suzuki Forenza earned four stars (out of five) from NHTSA, and an "Acceptable" rating from the IIHS for frontal-offset safety. In IIHS side-impact tests, it earned a rating of "Poor."

Driving

When equipped with the manual gearbox, the Forenza has little difficulty keeping up in traffic. However, when the Suzuki car is saddled with the automatic transmission, acceleration is weak and highway maneuvers take planning. Compared with other economy cars, the 2006 Suzuki Forenza also comes up short in ride quality. It strives for comfort with its soft suspension, but there's too much movement over bumps and ruts. Handling around corners is sloppy as well, as the suspension allows too much body roll, while cheap tires offer little grip. On the positive side, the Forenza's four-wheel disc brakes provide short stopping distances (although pedal feel and stability are unimpressive).

Interior

To liven things up a bit, designers used plenty of metallic accents throughout the cabin and an attractive set of gauges. Several features not normally found on a car in this price range include cabin air filtration and an eight-speaker, 140-watt stereo with steering wheel-mounted audio controls. The driver seat offers two-way seat-bottom tilt, and most people will be able to find a comfortable driving position. A padded center armrest provides a comfortable place to rest an elbow on long trips. In the backseat, there's plenty of legroom for adults. The rear seat offers a 60/40-split-folding arrangement and sedan trunk capacity comes in at 12.4 cubic feet. The Forenza wagon offers 24.4 cubic feet (61.8 cubic feet with the rear seat folded).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Suzuki Forenza.

5(40%)
4(21%)
3(18%)
2(18%)
1(3%)
3.8
116 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

NOTHING BUT TROUBLE!
Conor,01/26/2016
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
This car didn't look bad, run bad, but was nothing but problems! The mileage was also not that great. My girlfriend bought this car used before we were dating and it was a total bust. It didn't last her 3 years and died from a bad head gasket or similar at 86,000 miles. I told her it was time to move on once the coolant and exhaust started mixing. Here is what went wrong. -Transmission Range Sensor -Valve Cover Gasket -EVAP Purge valve and cylinder -Struts -Other sensors I forgot about but this car was the champion of check engine lights. -HEAD GASKET (This was the nail in the coffin)
Transmission Bad
complexityiii,06/14/2015
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
A Mechanic showed that there had been many warranty claims concerning the transmission. Suggested that I change the transmission in 2015. The car was a 2006 and only had 6200 miles thus I thought he was wrong. Found he was right for at 7200 miles it started not shifting in the lower gears. I had to manually move the automatic shifter into 3rd.
more problems than its worth.
rgunn1,04/07/2011
While i do like the looks and comfort of this car, and initially thought it was an excellent car, my opinion rapidly changed. The throttle sensors have gone out twice (at my expensive of course), the check engine light comes on & stays on ''its nothing'' says suzuki who then reset it, only for it to come on a day later. and now, i have a rattle that they cant give me a straight answer on. one mechanic says wheel bearings, another said its the transfer case (its front drive and doesnt have a transfer case!!! good job suzuki training your mechanics), another says its the exhaust shielding. but no one will put it in writing what the problem is. the car is junk, better off with a bicycle.
Great vehicle
James Moscato,04/11/2016
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Great car if you're going to keep because of low resale. I have 185,000 miles on mine and it runs great. It's a 2006 and has just a little bit of rust by gas cap. I hit a large deer and only damaged the hood and grill.
See all 116 reviews of the 2006 Suzuki Forenza
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2006 Suzuki Forenza Overview

The Used 2006 Suzuki Forenza is offered in the following submodels: Forenza Sedan, Forenza Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

