Vehicle overview

Ever close to General Motors, Suzuki is reaping the benefits of GM's purchase of Daewoo Motor Company. One of two new Suzuki cars introduced at the 2003 Chicago Auto Show, the Forenza compact sedan is essentially a replacement for the Daewoo Nubira sold in the U.S. from 1999 to 2002 and is built by GM Daewoo Auto & Technology Company in South Korea.

In the midst of the highly competitive economy sedan segment, Suzuki's homegrown and distinctive-looking Aerio is a decent car that beckons buyers with a powerful four-cylinder engine, available all-wheel drive and a spacious interior. Knowing this, one can't help but wonder if the segment has room for yet another entry, as solid offerings from so many competitors make it tough for newcomers to gain a foothold. Suzuki sets the Forenza apart with European-inspired styling penned by Italian designer Pininfarina, a roomy interior and a host of standard features.

For power, the Suzuki Forenza offers a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine rated for 127 horsepower and 131 pound-feet of torque. Compare that to the Aerio, which starts only slightly higher up the price ladder than the least expensive Forenza and makes 155 hp. Nevertheless, the Forenza gets around OK when equipped with a manual transmission, but feels underpowered when saddled with the automatic. Refinement is not a particular strong point of this engine, nor is fuel economy. With a mileage estimate of 21 to 31 mpg, the Forenza is one of the thirstiest budget cars on the market. Driving dynamics are another sore spot, as the Suzuki car exhibits sloppy handling and a less composed ride than its competitors. Additionally, wind noise tends to be excessive when cruising on the highway.

Inside, the Forenza comes standard with most of the essential features, and its attractive cabin is among the roomiest in this class. Unfortunately, inconsistent materials quality detracts from the otherwise inviting interior. On the surface, the 2006 Suzuki Forenza looks like a good value. Unfortunately, its acceleration, fuel economy and handling fall well short of the leaders in this segment. Bargain hunters would be wise to put their money on a Spectra instead.