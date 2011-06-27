Used 2001 Suzuki Esteem Consumer Reviews

Good family car/ great on fuel Mr.Chris , 09/24/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Traded my gas guzzling Blazer for this car. This is the second esteem I have owned. the first was a 1999. The CV axles are only good it seems for 100- 130k miles. Comfortable, not a powerhouse by any means but good on gas and the A/C is freezing cold. I have almost 150K on it currently and have had really good luck with Suzuki products as a cheaper alternative to Honda with the same reliability. Folks, keep up maintenance to make it last. Simple. Regular oil changes, tune ups etc. That simple. Fun to drive, I have a bad back at age 33 so the firm seats are great. The factory CD player isn't working but the radio does. I really have no complaints. GREAT ON GAS. Report Abuse

Bulletproof Engines aaronwolfe , 03/12/2004 4 of 5 people found this review helpful What is it about motorcycle companies that move on to building cars, they make the best engines. This is the second suzuki I've owned (the first was a sidekick 4 dr), I'm pretty abusive to engines in general, high RPMs & irregular oil changes, and I can't ask for a more dependable powerplant. The rest of the car is only so-so, but I know that the car will still be tooling down the road at well over 200,000 miles.

2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX+ Wagon Ryan Grennan , 10/09/2005 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I'm glad I did my research before finally deciding on my Suzuki Wagon. This wagon is really a hidden gem in the minefield of Ford wagons and the Subaru . None of them can compare to the relibablity of the Esteem. It has the room I needed without sacrificing fuel economy. Best of all, it's subtle sportiness gets compliments from classmates at college while still being respectable at the workplace. This car has never given me any problems and from what I have heard, I don't expect any down the line either.

Outstanding, Reliable Transportation JCRobin , 12/27/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've owned this little car for almost 6 years and drive it to and from work and around town everyday. It runs flawlessly and is actually kinda fun to drive, for a basic economy car. The engine is the best component, typical as with Suzuki motorcycles. Clarion stero is junk but easily replaced. OK it's not a Lexus but I have had absolutely no problems, it's great on gas and I intend and expect to drive it to 200k+ with only normal good maintenance practices. What more could someone expect from any car especially a value-priced underrated bargain. I will surely buy another Suzuki when the time comes.