Used 1998 Suzuki Esteem Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car

Kay, 01/28/2009
I have had my car for 10 years. I rarely had any repair work done on it and it is great on gas. Nothing fancy but very reliable and enjoyable.

Good Choice

suzuki driver, 04/01/2003
We were reluctant to buying the suzuki at first because of the concern of a poor resale value. Don't worry, buy one now. It has been, by far, the most reliable car i have ever owned. My explorer has more problems, and it has less mileage and is a year newer. The car has decent acceleration, and driving is a blast. Plus, the car is extremely cheap. You cant buy many 1- year old cars with 16,000 miles for $6500 bucks. No regrets. Nothing but recomendations.

Never Again

alm, 09/22/2006
I hated this car. I spent so much on repairs, it was getting to where I would pay $200-$300 a month on repairs, the equivelent of what a car payment would be. This was when the car was only four years old. It finally died for good in 2003 and life has been so much better since. I drive Hondas now and I will never go back.

My first serious car

Adamsofi, 05/06/2004
I love this car. My next car will be probably also Suzuki...

