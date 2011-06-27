Used 1998 Suzuki Esteem Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car
I have had my car for 10 years. I rarely had any repair work done on it and it is great on gas. Nothing fancy but very reliable and enjoyable.
Good Choice
We were reluctant to buying the suzuki at first because of the concern of a poor resale value. Don't worry, buy one now. It has been, by far, the most reliable car i have ever owned. My explorer has more problems, and it has less mileage and is a year newer. The car has decent acceleration, and driving is a blast. Plus, the car is extremely cheap. You cant buy many 1- year old cars with 16,000 miles for $6500 bucks. No regrets. Nothing but recomendations.
Never Again
I hated this car. I spent so much on repairs, it was getting to where I would pay $200-$300 a month on repairs, the equivelent of what a car payment would be. This was when the car was only four years old. It finally died for good in 2003 and life has been so much better since. I drive Hondas now and I will never go back.
My first serious car
I love this car. My next car will be probably also Suzuki...
