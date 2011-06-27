Used 1998 Suzuki Esteem Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car Kay , 01/28/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had my car for 10 years. I rarely had any repair work done on it and it is great on gas. Nothing fancy but very reliable and enjoyable. Report Abuse

Good Choice suzuki driver , 04/01/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We were reluctant to buying the suzuki at first because of the concern of a poor resale value. Don't worry, buy one now. It has been, by far, the most reliable car i have ever owned. My explorer has more problems, and it has less mileage and is a year newer. The car has decent acceleration, and driving is a blast. Plus, the car is extremely cheap. You cant buy many 1- year old cars with 16,000 miles for $6500 bucks. No regrets. Nothing but recomendations.

Never Again alm , 09/22/2006 0 of 5 people found this review helpful I hated this car. I spent so much on repairs, it was getting to where I would pay $200-$300 a month on repairs, the equivelent of what a car payment would be. This was when the car was only four years old. It finally died for good in 2003 and life has been so much better since. I drive Hondas now and I will never go back.