Used 2007 Suzuki Aerio Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car Jacj , 05/04/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful So far this has been a great car. The engine has more than enough power for climbing hills, and still gets about 29 miles to the gallon. I would have liked the arm rest to be a little longer as it does not come out far enough for me. Overall great car.

Beat Car I have Ever Owned n/a , 02/24/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I was impressed with how roomy the inside of this car is. I am close to six feet tall and it has plenty of head and leg room! Also, I love its unique looks. It preforms great, though it does not do well on ice as it is a very light weight car. All in all, it is the best car that I have ever owned.