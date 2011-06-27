Used 2007 Suzuki Aerio Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car
So far this has been a great car. The engine has more than enough power for climbing hills, and still gets about 29 miles to the gallon. I would have liked the arm rest to be a little longer as it does not come out far enough for me. Overall great car.
Beat Car I have Ever Owned
I was impressed with how roomy the inside of this car is. I am close to six feet tall and it has plenty of head and leg room! Also, I love its unique looks. It preforms great, though it does not do well on ice as it is a very light weight car. All in all, it is the best car that I have ever owned.
Best Little Speed Racer
I bought my car brand new the only thing that's been replaced serpentine belt battery Muffler spark plugs very very low maintenance car I love it love it wish Suzuki made newer models so I could continue to buy Suzuki
