Used 2005 Suzuki Aerio Consumer Reviews

4.4
47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A Good Pocket Rocket

Glen-Tacoma-WA, 11/07/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I commute 158 miles round trip every weekday, so was looking for a reliable, economical, and fun to drive car at a good price point. What I got in the 2005 Suzuki Aerio SX Sport Wagen surpassed my requirements. With it's 155 hp engine, it's pretty darn quick, and it sticks to the road in corners really well. The handling is excellent, but the steering could be a little crisper and more responsive. New for 2005 is the Techno Blue Metal paint color. It's beautiful. While I initially didn't like the body styling all that much, it's been growing on me. It looks a little boxy at first. The interior is very comfortable. The instrument panel glows crimson red at night. Awesome.

Perfect For What I Do

Dan, 07/22/2006
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I'm a regional sales manager and cover at least 25,000 miles a year. When fuel prices started to go up, I traded my Suzuki XL-7 (88,000 troublefree miles) for an Aerio SX wagon. Never liked the Aerio SX wagon design, but it grew on me; now I love it. I wanted AWD, but it's not offered with the manual transmission. I had to have the manual. After my first test drive, I said, "This is a blast." And it is unbelievable how much room is in this car! I haul a lot of stuff. I even bought a rooftop carrier for those extra big loads. I'm 6'2" and could wear a Stetson hat in it. It seats four passengers very well. I always get at least 33 mpg, even when city driving is mixed in. 37 mpg is the most I've gotten, and it has plenty of power.

Wish I could buy another!!

leigh2, 06/10/2013
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this in January '08 with 35k miles on it. After having a Caravan & Suburban..... I could not be happier!! It is finally getting ready for semi-retirement with 206k miles on it. I drive 500-700 miles/week. Outside of regular routine maintenance {Oil changes, tires, brakes, transmission flushes} I have no other issues with this car until recently and that would be due to "old age." The seats are not that comfortable for my frame but I have enjoyed every minute of this car. The cargo space is unbelievable for the size! I can fit 2 people, 2 - 90 lb. dogs and gear for an overnight hiking trip without issue. I'd go for the SX4 in a heartbeat if they hadn't made it smaller.

Heck of a car

deg, 09/29/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought used with 48,000 miles on it, now well over 140,000 on it and other then tires and brakes this car runs perfect. Best little car I have ever owned

Extremely Dangerous on Highways

khunt2, 10/24/2012
5 of 8 people found this review helpful

The 2005 Suzuki Aerio is a danger on the highways because the front axles may suddenly break without warning!! In July 2011 while in a parking lot about to make a left turn from a stopped position, the left front axle broke. The dealer's shop replaced Control Arm only. Two weeks later, went someplace else & had wheels aligned because car vibrating badly. Found CV joint damaged & boot ripped. CV joint replaced Sept. 2012. Oct. 2012, while stopped at a corner about to make a right turn, the right front axle broke. Called Suzuki in Calif. but they aren't interested in the danger. Owners should stay off of highways and have front end carefully checked at once under strong light.

