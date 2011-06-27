Used 2018 Subaru WRX STI Limited Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars

Teiwaz , 02/20/2018 STI Limited w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I am very happy with this purchase. Just to give you background my previous vehicle was a BMW 335i. The 335i was a power plant for a small sedan, had quality interior, and was a quiet ride (luxury feel). The BMW had most of the features that this new vehicle is just now offering (except the backup camera and blind spot monitoring) so I was on the fence on whether to upgrade or not. The problem for me was the long term maintenance cost. For the amount of money I was putting into the maintenance I could have well make monthly payments on a new car. (Maybe it was my bad luck that I received a bad one off the production line? I did keep up w/the scheduled maintenance fyi) I spent time researching the subcompact category since this will serve as my everyday commuter and I didn’t want to feel like I was driving a boat. I wanted something small enough to slide into tight spots when driving in traffic as well as when parking in tight spaces in the city yet have enough acceleration punch when required and would have lower maintenance cost in the long run. Being able to drive in rough weather would also be a plus. I visited different dealerships looking @many vehicles including the Focus RS, Civic Type R, and Golf R. I was concerned with Ford’s reputation for reliability (the recent head gasket issue) and VW’s maintenance cost (Being a German vehicle). The Type R is only a 4 seater (this alone is not an option for me). I then visited Subaru and my initial thoughts were negative in that I felt I was getting something less than the BMW. It wasn’t until I test drove the WRX STI that I understood the attraction (they are fun to drive). You really do feel more involved and although it wasn’t as quiet & luxurious as my BMW it definitely wasn’t boring. The 335i felt like it had much more torque than the STI during startup. I did experience being a passenger in a 2015 WRX and it was a much harsher ride than the 2018 STI. In my opinion my STI is more bouncy but not as hard a ride as my 335i. I’m not sure if the run flats on the 335i is the reason for this. Summary: Cons- horsepower is mediocre by today’s standards, no passenger side power seat, no climate control/vents for rear seat passengers, seat heaters toggle on/off instead of staying on constantly, only 19mpg. Pro’s- fun to drive, manual 6 speed (keeps me awake during traffic 🙂), great handling, very good visibility (@least w/out the large rear wing for my situation), folding rear seats, cargo capacity, spacious seating (compared to my 335i), recaro seats (love the red accents & seatbelts), spare tire (yes! No more run flats!), highlighter colored brakes (I actually like how these look different from the typical Bembo red), 19 inch wheels (could be a con if you are traveling in snow as it comes w/summer tires). Bottom line is that I have no regrets In buying this car. This is worth consideration if you are searching for a compact car that’s fun to drive (by this I mean visceral and more involved) yet practical. I hope that the maintenance cost will be lower than the BMW as I have only put 3k on this vehicle so far.