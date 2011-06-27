Used 2017 Subaru WRX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
WRX STI Limited
STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$63,268*
Total Cash Price
$38,097
STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,633*
Total Cash Price
$26,274
WRX STI
STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$59,777*
Total Cash Price
$35,995
WRX Sedan
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,633*
Total Cash Price
$26,274
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,506*
Total Cash Price
$26,799
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$61,523*
Total Cash Price
$37,046
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$60,214*
Total Cash Price
$36,258
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,378*
Total Cash Price
$27,325
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 WRX STI Limited STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,314
|$1,353
|$1,393
|$1,436
|$1,479
|$6,975
|Maintenance
|$2,060
|$2,266
|$1,192
|$1,286
|$3,790
|$10,595
|Repairs
|$493
|$718
|$841
|$979
|$1,143
|$4,173
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,049
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,287
|Financing
|$2,049
|$1,647
|$1,221
|$763
|$276
|$5,955
|Depreciation
|$7,481
|$3,065
|$2,726
|$2,446
|$2,230
|$17,948
|Fuel
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,157
|$3,251
|$15,335
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,334
|$12,084
|$10,497
|$10,125
|$12,228
|$63,268
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 WRX STI Limited STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$933
|$961
|$990
|$1,020
|$4,810
|Maintenance
|$1,421
|$1,563
|$822
|$887
|$2,614
|$7,307
|Repairs
|$340
|$495
|$580
|$675
|$788
|$2,878
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,413
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,577
|Financing
|$1,413
|$1,136
|$842
|$526
|$190
|$4,107
|Depreciation
|$5,159
|$2,114
|$1,880
|$1,687
|$1,538
|$12,378
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,644
|$8,334
|$7,239
|$6,983
|$8,433
|$43,633
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 WRX STI STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,356
|$1,397
|$6,590
|Maintenance
|$1,947
|$2,141
|$1,126
|$1,215
|$3,581
|$10,011
|Repairs
|$466
|$678
|$795
|$925
|$1,080
|$3,943
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,936
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,160
|Financing
|$1,936
|$1,556
|$1,154
|$721
|$260
|$5,627
|Depreciation
|$7,068
|$2,896
|$2,576
|$2,311
|$2,107
|$16,958
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,322
|$11,418
|$9,917
|$9,567
|$11,553
|$59,777
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 WRX Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$933
|$961
|$990
|$1,020
|$4,810
|Maintenance
|$1,421
|$1,563
|$822
|$887
|$2,614
|$7,307
|Repairs
|$340
|$495
|$580
|$675
|$788
|$2,878
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,413
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,577
|Financing
|$1,413
|$1,136
|$842
|$526
|$190
|$4,107
|Depreciation
|$5,159
|$2,114
|$1,880
|$1,687
|$1,538
|$12,378
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,644
|$8,334
|$7,239
|$6,983
|$8,433
|$43,633
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 WRX Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$4,906
|Maintenance
|$1,449
|$1,594
|$838
|$905
|$2,666
|$7,453
|Repairs
|$347
|$505
|$592
|$689
|$804
|$2,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,441
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,609
|Financing
|$1,441
|$1,159
|$859
|$537
|$194
|$4,189
|Depreciation
|$5,262
|$2,156
|$1,918
|$1,721
|$1,569
|$12,626
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,897
|$8,501
|$7,384
|$7,123
|$8,602
|$44,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 WRX Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,277
|$1,316
|$1,355
|$1,396
|$1,438
|$6,782
|Maintenance
|$2,004
|$2,204
|$1,159
|$1,251
|$3,686
|$10,303
|Repairs
|$479
|$698
|$818
|$952
|$1,111
|$4,058
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,992
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,224
|Financing
|$1,992
|$1,602
|$1,187
|$742
|$268
|$5,791
|Depreciation
|$7,274
|$2,981
|$2,651
|$2,379
|$2,169
|$17,453
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,828
|$11,751
|$10,207
|$9,846
|$11,891
|$61,523
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 WRX Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,250
|$1,288
|$1,326
|$1,366
|$1,408
|$6,638
|Maintenance
|$1,961
|$2,157
|$1,134
|$1,224
|$3,607
|$10,084
|Repairs
|$469
|$683
|$800
|$931
|$1,087
|$3,972
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,950
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,176
|Financing
|$1,950
|$1,568
|$1,162
|$726
|$262
|$5,668
|Depreciation
|$7,119
|$2,917
|$2,594
|$2,328
|$2,122
|$17,082
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,449
|$11,501
|$9,990
|$9,637
|$11,638
|$60,214
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 WRX Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$5,002
|Maintenance
|$1,478
|$1,626
|$855
|$922
|$2,719
|$7,599
|Repairs
|$354
|$515
|$603
|$702
|$820
|$2,993
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,470
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,640
|Financing
|$1,470
|$1,181
|$876
|$547
|$198
|$4,271
|Depreciation
|$5,365
|$2,199
|$1,955
|$1,754
|$1,600
|$12,873
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,150
|$8,667
|$7,529
|$7,262
|$8,770
|$45,378
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Subaru WRX in Virginia is:not available
