Used 2016 Subaru WRX STI Series.HyperBlue Consumer Reviews
Wrx>Evo X> Focus/Fiesta ST
KC, 12/16/2015
STI Series.HyperBlue 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 5 people found this review helpful
Best car for the money!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
turbo lag, too much, can't stand it
jase, 10/16/2016
STI Series.HyperBlue 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 11 people found this review helpful
this is my first sti, Turbo lag, can't stand it. worst than the mini jcw I own couple years back. it's powerful as far as 4 cylinders goes, but makes me feel like driving one of those Honda civic si, high rpm all the time but a lot faster. I bought it cause it's a all season car and I'm in NYC. STI in japan has more power, s207. I hate Japanese products including cars now. They keep their best products in their domestic markets like their phones and Walkman in the 90s. trade it in for a m2 recently, the dash of a M2 is hideous, worst than the STI. But no more turbo lag.
Report Abuse
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the WRX
Related Used 2016 Subaru WRX STI Series.HyperBlue info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner