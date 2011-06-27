  1. Home
Used 2016 Subaru WRX STI Series.HyperBlue Consumer Reviews

Wrx>Evo X> Focus/Fiesta ST

KC, 12/16/2015
STI Series.HyperBlue 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Best car for the money!

turbo lag, too much, can't stand it

jase, 10/16/2016
STI Series.HyperBlue 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
this is my first sti, Turbo lag, can't stand it. worst than the mini jcw I own couple years back. it's powerful as far as 4 cylinders goes, but makes me feel like driving one of those Honda civic si, high rpm all the time but a lot faster. I bought it cause it's a all season car and I'm in NYC. STI in japan has more power, s207. I hate Japanese products including cars now. They keep their best products in their domestic markets like their phones and Walkman in the 90s. trade it in for a m2 recently, the dash of a M2 is hideous, worst than the STI. But no more turbo lag.

