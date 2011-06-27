Used 1994 Subaru SVX Consumer Reviews
SOOOOO much FUN
I absolutely love this car. The engine is strong, and the style is second to none. I have added an aftermarket exhaust, that does not sound like a bumble bee, instead it purrs like a porsche. This is the most fun I have had in a car in a long time. The only thing I hate is the first question out of everyones mouth "what's up with the windows?"
Best car I have owned
I bought this car after driving the FWD as I liked the look in 1992, but until I drove the FWD is when I fell in love. I have 92,000 miles on the Laguna Blue Beauty & heads turn to try and guess what car it is. I still have the original Bridgestone tires and think I will get new ones soon. For anyone interested in these '92-'97 SVX's, if you buy one get the FWD as the ones with the AWD seem to have transmission & wheel bearing issues, which I never had even though I change the oil & filters more often than normal. Owning a car like this makes you feel different as on the highway it purrs better than any other car I've driven, so enjoy being different.
Catfish
Built to last! Keep up with the maintenance and it's a dream come true. 3 sets of tires, three timing belts f/ normal maintance - beat that!
'94 Subaru SVX AWD still going strong!
Best car I've ever purchased. Period. Subaru's unbelievably well-kept secret sports car. 10 years old and runs like new. The style was way ahead of its time. Still turns heads. Terrific sports car in the summer, turning into a virtual snowplow in winter with its full-time AWD. Extremely safe: heavy chassis, wide tires that grip all road surfaces, 4-channel antilock brakes, etc. It will be hard to part with it; there is nothing on the market like it today.
12 years without a peer
Owned this car for 12 years and have not found another one to replace it. Smooth driving and fun. Still get people asking what is that? And they can't believe it is a Subaru.
Sponsored cars related to the SVX
Related Used 1994 Subaru SVX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2020 Subaru WRX
- 2020 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 BRZ