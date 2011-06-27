Used 1994 Subaru SVX Consumer Reviews

SOOOOO much FUN bigdr1979 , 07/26/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I absolutely love this car. The engine is strong, and the style is second to none. I have added an aftermarket exhaust, that does not sound like a bumble bee, instead it purrs like a porsche. This is the most fun I have had in a car in a long time. The only thing I hate is the first question out of everyones mouth "what's up with the windows?" Report Abuse

Best car I have owned Don , 05/02/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car after driving the FWD as I liked the look in 1992, but until I drove the FWD is when I fell in love. I have 92,000 miles on the Laguna Blue Beauty & heads turn to try and guess what car it is. I still have the original Bridgestone tires and think I will get new ones soon. For anyone interested in these '92-'97 SVX's, if you buy one get the FWD as the ones with the AWD seem to have transmission & wheel bearing issues, which I never had even though I change the oil & filters more often than normal. Owning a car like this makes you feel different as on the highway it purrs better than any other car I've driven, so enjoy being different. Report Abuse

Catfish dtrita , 12/16/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Built to last! Keep up with the maintenance and it's a dream come true. 3 sets of tires, three timing belts f/ normal maintance - beat that! Report Abuse

'94 Subaru SVX AWD still going strong! The Doug , 02/10/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Best car I've ever purchased. Period. Subaru's unbelievably well-kept secret sports car. 10 years old and runs like new. The style was way ahead of its time. Still turns heads. Terrific sports car in the summer, turning into a virtual snowplow in winter with its full-time AWD. Extremely safe: heavy chassis, wide tires that grip all road surfaces, 4-channel antilock brakes, etc. It will be hard to part with it; there is nothing on the market like it today. Report Abuse