Used 1994 Subaru SVX for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 91,950 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Subaru SVX searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru SVX
Read recent reviews for the Subaru SVX
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating56 Reviews
Report abuse
bigdr1979,07/26/2008
I absolutely love this car. The engine is strong, and the style is second to none. I have added an aftermarket exhaust, that does not sound like a bumble bee, instead it purrs like a porsche. This is the most fun I have had in a car in a long time. The only thing I hate is the first question out of everyones mouth "what's up with the windows?"
Related Subaru SVX info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 2010
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV 2013
- Used Volvo S80 2014
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2014
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid 2010
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster 2014
- Used Volvo V50 2010
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster 2013
- Used Toyota 86 2015
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2016
- Used Bentley Continental GTC Speed 2010
- Used Bentley Continental GTC 2012
- Used Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed 2012
- Used GMC Savana 2014
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin
- Used Cadillac STS-V
- Used BMW M4 CS
- Used Mercury Mountaineer
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe
- Used Mazda B-Series Truck
- Used BMW M8 Gran Coupe
- Used BMW X2
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata
- Used INFINITI Q45
- Used Pontiac Firebird
- Used Honda CR-V Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Subaru Ascent Naples FL
- Used Subaru Ascent Hollywood FL
- Used Subaru Forester Mesa AZ
- Used Subaru Ascent Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Subaru Legacy Modesto CA
- Used Subaru Legacy Hialeah FL
- Used Subaru Forester Naples FL
- Used Subaru Impreza Bronx NY
- Used Subaru Tribeca Akron OH
- Used Subaru Crosstrek San Francisco CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Subaru Forester 2011 Tacoma WA
- Used Subaru Outback 2010 Asheville NC
- Used Subaru Impreza 2016 Miami FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2