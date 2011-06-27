Used 2016 Subaru Outback Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outback SUV
2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,721*
Total Cash Price
$20,698
2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,979*
Total Cash Price
$27,800
2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,380*
Total Cash Price
$28,612
2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,021*
Total Cash Price
$20,292
2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,329*
Total Cash Price
$28,003
3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,422*
Total Cash Price
$21,104
2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,780*
Total Cash Price
$29,423
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outback SUV 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$738
|$761
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$3,921
|Maintenance
|$1,622
|$852
|$1,152
|$1,369
|$1,844
|$6,838
|Repairs
|$431
|$500
|$587
|$684
|$797
|$2,999
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,125
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,292
|Financing
|$1,113
|$896
|$663
|$414
|$150
|$3,235
|Depreciation
|$4,746
|$1,945
|$1,712
|$1,518
|$1,362
|$11,282
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,934
|$6,188
|$6,168
|$6,101
|$6,330
|$35,721
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outback SUV 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$5,266
|Maintenance
|$2,178
|$1,144
|$1,547
|$1,839
|$2,477
|$9,184
|Repairs
|$580
|$671
|$788
|$919
|$1,070
|$4,028
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,511
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,736
|Financing
|$1,495
|$1,203
|$891
|$556
|$201
|$4,346
|Depreciation
|$6,375
|$2,613
|$2,299
|$2,039
|$1,829
|$15,154
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,686
|$8,312
|$8,284
|$8,194
|$8,502
|$47,979
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outback SUV 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$5,420
|Maintenance
|$2,242
|$1,177
|$1,592
|$1,892
|$2,549
|$9,453
|Repairs
|$596
|$691
|$811
|$946
|$1,101
|$4,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,555
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,786
|Financing
|$1,538
|$1,238
|$917
|$572
|$207
|$4,473
|Depreciation
|$6,561
|$2,689
|$2,366
|$2,098
|$1,882
|$15,596
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,115
|$8,554
|$8,526
|$8,433
|$8,750
|$49,380
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outback SUV 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$724
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$815
|$3,844
|Maintenance
|$1,590
|$835
|$1,129
|$1,342
|$1,808
|$6,704
|Repairs
|$423
|$490
|$575
|$671
|$781
|$2,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,103
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,267
|Financing
|$1,091
|$878
|$650
|$406
|$147
|$3,172
|Depreciation
|$4,653
|$1,907
|$1,678
|$1,488
|$1,335
|$11,061
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,720
|$6,067
|$6,047
|$5,981
|$6,206
|$35,021
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outback SUV 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$999
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$5,305
|Maintenance
|$2,194
|$1,152
|$1,558
|$1,852
|$2,495
|$9,252
|Repairs
|$584
|$676
|$793
|$926
|$1,078
|$4,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,522
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,748
|Financing
|$1,506
|$1,212
|$897
|$560
|$203
|$4,377
|Depreciation
|$6,421
|$2,632
|$2,316
|$2,053
|$1,842
|$15,264
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,794
|$8,372
|$8,345
|$8,254
|$8,564
|$48,329
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outback SUV 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$3,998
|Maintenance
|$1,654
|$868
|$1,174
|$1,396
|$1,880
|$6,972
|Repairs
|$440
|$510
|$598
|$698
|$812
|$3,058
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,147
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,318
|Financing
|$1,135
|$913
|$676
|$422
|$153
|$3,299
|Depreciation
|$4,839
|$1,983
|$1,745
|$1,548
|$1,388
|$11,503
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,149
|$6,310
|$6,289
|$6,220
|$6,454
|$36,422
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outback SUV 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,182
|$5,574
|Maintenance
|$2,306
|$1,211
|$1,637
|$1,946
|$2,622
|$9,721
|Repairs
|$613
|$711
|$834
|$973
|$1,132
|$4,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,599
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,837
|Financing
|$1,582
|$1,273
|$943
|$589
|$213
|$4,599
|Depreciation
|$6,747
|$2,765
|$2,433
|$2,158
|$1,936
|$16,038
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,544
|$8,797
|$8,768
|$8,672
|$8,999
|$50,780
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Outback
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Subaru Outback in Virginia is:not available
