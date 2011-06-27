Used 2017 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews
Beats Accord & Camry
Had a 2014 Accord Sport, Have a 2012 Camry Se. Both cars are pretty much the same. They feel cheap. Got Legacy Limited. The difference is the All Wheel Drive. Instead the the car being pulled, which stinks, all 4 wheels move and the car is much smoother and feels like a luxury car. Front wheel drive is terrible. It also rides softer than both Camry & Accord. It's a huge difference. The front seats are much more comfortable and there's more room width wise. After driving the Legacy, you will never go back to front wheel drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Checked-out all the sedans. Legacy rose to the top
Wife and I test drove all the 2017 sedans. Accord was ruled out because the seating was very uncomfortable for both of us. Ford Fusion gas mileage not up to par. Camry was sort of blah. Finally narrowed to Sonata and Legacy (Limited trim for both) . Both are quiet. Sonata has slightly better pick-up, but I thought Legacy handled better. Sonata's warranty was a strong selling point, but the Legacy had all-wheel drive. Final choice based on minor interior things. No options for the Sonata interior color: only black interior with the white/silver/grey exterior, and only beige with the blue/red exteriors. Also the faux wood interior molding on the Sonata beige trim looked cheap. Have had the Legacy for a month and very happy with it. Have now had the Legacy for over 6 months. Remains very comfortable with excellent handling and ride. I find the audio interface poor. The computer frequently does not pick up my voice, and the audio controls are not intuitive. Am a little disappointed with the gas mileage. Overall, I am happy with the car, as the safety features work very well (which was a major selling point of the car). Backup warning when a car is coming out of my site line has saved me a couple of times already. I really like the headlights lighting up the curb in the direction of a turn. Lane departure, automatic cruise control, and blind spot detectors all work flawlessly as well.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
The Pillow
Update: At 24 months and 36,000 miles no repairs needed. The car gets about 28-30 mpg in mixed city/highway driving for my wife's daily commute and around town use. We have taken several long trips and have seen mileage as high as 38 mpg on the highway, though 32-35 is more typical at a constant 70 mph. The car is also very comfortable for four adults with luggage on long trips, and daily commutes -- hence "the pillow." Road holding in wet and icy conditions is outstanding. We are very pleased with the Subaru Legacy 2.5i. My wife traded in her 2005 Volvo S40 for this 2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i mostly because the Volvo was getting too expensive to keep repairing -- Volvo parts are ridiculously expensive and the thing is so complicated they had to take the grill off to recharge the air conditioner. So the nice roomy layout under the Legacy's hood is a welcome switch, or so my mechanic tells me. You can actually see and reach the spark plugs without disassembling half the engine. This is actually our third Subaru, the previous two being a 1996 Outback and a 2012 Forester which we still have. The Legacy doesn't handle quite as well as the Volvo but they are such different cars it is not really fair to compare them. However, the Legacy does feel very planted on cloverleaf freeway entry ramps and it is easy to change and hold a line. I give credit to the symmetrical all-wheel-drive, which sounds like advertising but it really does eliminate torque steer. Physics, I guess.The Legacy is much better at absorbing the massive potholes and bumps all over the streets in Chicago and suburbs, which destroyed the Volvo's front end twice in 100,000 miles. The Subaru is at least a match for the Volvo in the rain and I am sure it will be much better in the snow as well. The Volvo was pretty good in snow for a front-wheel-drive car, but our other two Subarus were and are practically snowmobiles. This is a big reason why my wife chose the Subaru. based on previous experience with continuously variable transmissions, I was a little leery of this feature. However, the Legacy's CVT is very responsive and the car moves right out when you need it to. On my wife's 35 mile commute of about half highway and half streets the Legacy is getting about 29 mpg, which is about five or six better than the Volvo got on the same trip. We haven't taken any long road trips yet, but the dash says it hits 35 mpg on the freeway right after a fill up, and so far the dash mpg report has been pretty accurate, within about two percent of miles divided by gallons when we fill it up. The Legacy is much bigger inside than the Volvo, with a very comfortable back seat, though the Volvo had better seats. The lumbar cushion on the base Legacy are not adjustable, and tend to push me out a little farther than ideal on the bottom cushion, though this isn't a hug problem. Much, much better visibility out of the Legacy and the back up camera helps avoid backing into the garage wall. The Legacy is very solid and quiet, much more so than our 2012 Forester. Based on the excellent durability and reliability of our other two Subarus -- no repairs needed at all in 55,000 miles on the 2012 Forester, not even brake pads -- I am hoping this one won't need much work over the next 10 years or so.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Can't go wrong with Legecy
I purchased this car in December and I took advantage of Subaru's zero percent financing. I am very happy with the room under the hood and the roominess of the cabin. I am 6'1 and I am very comfortable driving the car, plenty of room. The car is smartly engineered. The AWD is the best in the business. I live in the northeast so the AWD will come in handy. So far I am very happy with the car. If you are looking for a good, comfortable, reliable and safe automobile at a good price, look no further than the Subaru Legecy. Don't get the base model. You get more bells and whistles starting with the premium edition on up. Update: I have owned the car now for 8 months and my review hasn't changed. I have experienced no issues with the car. Drives well with the changes in the seasons in the northeast. Only season that it hadn't seen yet is fall. It still gets 32 miles to the gallon in mix driving city vs. highway. I am happy that I purchased the Subaru over other cars I was considering.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Owned 2017 Legacy 3.6R for one week now
This is my families 5th Subaru, my last car was a VW diesel Jetta which I just sold back to VW after the big scandal. So far I am pretty happy with this model. The performance with the 3.6R is great but you do pay for the AWD and performance in MPGs but that is understandable. I looked at Hondas and Acuras but really preferred the interior on the Subaru its clean and elegant, it has a little bit of fake wood, but not as plasticky as the Acura. Handling is very good, nice tight suspension and very comfortable, the HID headlights are awesome. The additional safety features Eyesight, blindspot detection etc. are really nice features and well implemented. On the down side the voice control for GPS is a joke I won't go into detail here but the implementation is pathetic. Also there is no carplay option even though Subaru offers it on its own Impreza line. The small console compartment where the USB port is located, is too small to hold an IPhone 6 let alone a 6+, without leaving the compartment door open. The three criticisms above are really comfort and convenience issues I still love subaru's but they were soooo close to getting a perfect score. - Two Years later: As a vehicle the drive train, comfort, roominess is still excellent. The tech package infotainment system is pathetic.. I have Major complaints: 1. If you add radio presets, unbelievably you can't remove them!!! I have looked on line and talked to the dealer. The only work around is to change the displayed number of presets. 2. If you plug your phone (IOS) into the USB port it takes over the audio and starts playing tracks off the IOS device. There is no way to set the infotainment console to default to the radio. 3. Subaru starlink app is total garbage it actually crashed my whole infotainment system including GPS/MAP while I was driving almost caused an accident since I was relying on this for navigation. It appears that Subaru is making no effort to upgrade their infotainment system and their IOS app. 4. There is no ability to add carplay features. I would actually pay for a new head unit with carplay if they had an option.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Legacy
Related Used 2017 Subaru Legacy Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner