Used 2016 Subaru Legacy Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Legacy Sedan
2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,436*
Total Cash Price
$15,060
2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,045*
Total Cash Price
$15,361
2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,697*
Total Cash Price
$20,632
3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$42,915*
Total Cash Price
$21,235
2.5i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,002*
Total Cash Price
$20,783
2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,653*
Total Cash Price
$15,662
2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,132*
Total Cash Price
$21,837
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Legacy Sedan 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$697
|$718
|$739
|$762
|$784
|$3,700
|Maintenance
|$1,590
|$835
|$1,129
|$1,144
|$1,808
|$6,506
|Repairs
|$423
|$490
|$575
|$671
|$781
|$2,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$831
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$995
|Financing
|$810
|$651
|$482
|$302
|$109
|$2,354
|Depreciation
|$3,636
|$1,392
|$1,225
|$1,086
|$974
|$8,313
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,047
|$5,219
|$5,316
|$5,164
|$5,690
|$30,436
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$711
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$3,774
|Maintenance
|$1,622
|$852
|$1,152
|$1,167
|$1,844
|$6,636
|Repairs
|$431
|$500
|$587
|$684
|$797
|$2,999
|Taxes & Fees
|$848
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,015
|Financing
|$826
|$664
|$492
|$308
|$111
|$2,401
|Depreciation
|$3,709
|$1,420
|$1,250
|$1,108
|$993
|$8,479
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,228
|$5,323
|$5,422
|$5,267
|$5,804
|$31,045
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$984
|$1,012
|$1,044
|$1,074
|$5,069
|Maintenance
|$2,178
|$1,144
|$1,547
|$1,567
|$2,477
|$8,913
|Repairs
|$580
|$671
|$788
|$919
|$1,070
|$4,028
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,138
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,363
|Financing
|$1,110
|$892
|$660
|$414
|$149
|$3,225
|Depreciation
|$4,981
|$1,907
|$1,678
|$1,488
|$1,334
|$11,389
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,394
|$7,150
|$7,283
|$7,075
|$7,795
|$41,697
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Legacy Sedan 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,074
|$1,105
|$5,217
|Maintenance
|$2,242
|$1,177
|$1,592
|$1,613
|$2,549
|$9,173
|Repairs
|$596
|$691
|$811
|$946
|$1,101
|$4,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,172
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,403
|Financing
|$1,142
|$918
|$680
|$426
|$154
|$3,319
|Depreciation
|$5,127
|$1,963
|$1,727
|$1,531
|$1,373
|$11,721
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,756
|$7,359
|$7,496
|$7,281
|$8,023
|$42,915
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Legacy Sedan 2.5i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$962
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,052
|$1,082
|$5,106
|Maintenance
|$2,194
|$1,152
|$1,558
|$1,579
|$2,495
|$8,978
|Repairs
|$584
|$676
|$793
|$926
|$1,078
|$4,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,147
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,373
|Financing
|$1,118
|$898
|$665
|$417
|$150
|$3,249
|Depreciation
|$5,018
|$1,921
|$1,690
|$1,499
|$1,344
|$11,472
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,485
|$7,202
|$7,336
|$7,126
|$7,852
|$42,002
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$815
|$3,848
|Maintenance
|$1,654
|$868
|$1,174
|$1,190
|$1,880
|$6,766
|Repairs
|$440
|$510
|$598
|$698
|$812
|$3,058
|Taxes & Fees
|$864
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,035
|Financing
|$842
|$677
|$501
|$314
|$113
|$2,448
|Depreciation
|$3,781
|$1,448
|$1,274
|$1,129
|$1,013
|$8,646
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,409
|$5,428
|$5,529
|$5,371
|$5,918
|$31,653
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$1,105
|$1,137
|$5,365
|Maintenance
|$2,306
|$1,211
|$1,637
|$1,659
|$2,622
|$9,434
|Repairs
|$613
|$711
|$834
|$973
|$1,132
|$4,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,205
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,443
|Financing
|$1,175
|$944
|$699
|$438
|$158
|$3,413
|Depreciation
|$5,272
|$2,018
|$1,776
|$1,575
|$1,412
|$12,054
|Fuel
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,631
|$1,679
|$1,730
|$8,161
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,118
|$7,568
|$7,708
|$7,488
|$8,251
|$44,132
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Legacy
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Subaru Legacy in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Subaru Legacy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019