Used 2001 Subaru Legacy Wagon Consumer Reviews
My little unstoppable AWD tank
This is the best car Ive ever had. While this car only has decent gas mileage, due mostly to the AWD, the reliability and performance of this car is unparalleled. I bought this car new and drove it to 267,000 miles. The problems I had with it were minor. Ive gone through a couple of alternators, batteries, and clutches; but this is to be expected. At about 230,000 miles I had to replace the sychros in the manual transmission. At around 250,000 miles I developed a radiator leak which was fixed with a bottle of radiator sealant. The car was finally done by a broken timing belt. If I had replaced the timing belt when my mechanic advised, the little Subaru would still be on the road.
Best Car Ever, so far
It may be a little early to write a review. I've owned the car since 120,xxx, it has 150,000 now. This car is solid. I've had no major mechanical issues. With some weight reduction and iridium spark plugs, this car can easily get 22 city/ 28 hwy mpg. I bought it in May 2013 for $2,400. Update- The car has 180,xxx miles, and it's running strong. Update- Finally got rid of it at 206xxx, it ran ok but would have costed too much to maintain the car. Great car for sure, just be wary of the head gasket issues, and make sure it has somewhat clean transmission fluid.
Great little rig
This has been a great wagon for me so far. I bought it with 145,000 miles on it few months back. It had all scheduled maintenance records and had the head gaskets replaced so it has been running like a champ. -The engine has ample power with the 5 speed, it can zip around town just fine and get up to speed quickly on highways. The car cruises nicely at 70mph. Plenty of head room and leg room for driver and passengers. Overall this car is a great value, reliable, handles great in rain/snow with AWD, and styling still looks good 10 years later! I would highly recommend this vehicle as family car or vehicl for outdoors people.
Don't buy a Subaru
I bought the car new in 2000, performed all dealer service as scheduled, have had numerous problems with head gasket, transfer seal, and cam seal oil leaks. I bought the car expecting to get 200,000+ miles out of it, and started having oil leaks at 45,000 miles. Dealer has tried to repair numerous times, with no success. Every Subaru owner with whom I speak says the head gaskets are a known issue. I would never buy a Subaru again, and am looking to ditch this one as soon as possible, taking a huge loss in depreciation.
Just don't expect service
Don't expect to get any type of service from a Subaru dealer. Used synthetic oil every 5K since new. I've had a knocking noise in my engine since 70,000km - diagnosed as a "bad bottom end". I'm now at 86,000km and to this date no one has been able/willing to fix it, and it continues to get worse. They claim the area "rep" has to inspect all warranty claims over $800 in value, and he is in the nighbourhood once every 3 months. It's been 5 months now and 16,000 km later I'm still waiting to get my car fixed. Fuel economy is down roughly 40% from new. I'll be taking Subaru to small claims court in May and selling my car as soon after as possible.
