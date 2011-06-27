  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2001 Subaru Legacy
  5. Used 2001 Subaru Legacy Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Subaru Legacy Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Legacy
5(35%)4(37%)3(14%)2(14%)1(0%)
3.9
14 reviews
Write a review
See all Legacies for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,583 - $3,756
Used Legacy for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My little unstoppable AWD tank

travelking, 01/17/2014
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

This is the best car Ive ever had. While this car only has decent gas mileage, due mostly to the AWD, the reliability and performance of this car is unparalleled. I bought this car new and drove it to 267,000 miles. The problems I had with it were minor. Ive gone through a couple of alternators, batteries, and clutches; but this is to be expected. At about 230,000 miles I had to replace the sychros in the manual transmission. At around 250,000 miles I developed a radiator leak which was fixed with a bottle of radiator sealant. The car was finally done by a broken timing belt. If I had replaced the timing belt when my mechanic advised, the little Subaru would still be on the road.

Report Abuse

Best Car Ever, so far

iluvcar, 12/22/2014
L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

It may be a little early to write a review. I've owned the car since 120,xxx, it has 150,000 now. This car is solid. I've had no major mechanical issues. With some weight reduction and iridium spark plugs, this car can easily get 22 city/ 28 hwy mpg. I bought it in May 2013 for $2,400. Update- The car has 180,xxx miles, and it's running strong. Update- Finally got rid of it at 206xxx, it ran ok but would have costed too much to maintain the car. Great car for sure, just be wary of the head gasket issues, and make sure it has somewhat clean transmission fluid.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Great little rig

subipharm, 03/29/2011
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This has been a great wagon for me so far. I bought it with 145,000 miles on it few months back. It had all scheduled maintenance records and had the head gaskets replaced so it has been running like a champ. -The engine has ample power with the 5 speed, it can zip around town just fine and get up to speed quickly on highways. The car cruises nicely at 70mph. Plenty of head room and leg room for driver and passengers. Overall this car is a great value, reliable, handles great in rain/snow with AWD, and styling still looks good 10 years later! I would highly recommend this vehicle as family car or vehicl for outdoors people.

Report Abuse

Don't buy a Subaru

IW, 03/08/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought the car new in 2000, performed all dealer service as scheduled, have had numerous problems with head gasket, transfer seal, and cam seal oil leaks. I bought the car expecting to get 200,000+ miles out of it, and started having oil leaks at 45,000 miles. Dealer has tried to repair numerous times, with no success. Every Subaru owner with whom I speak says the head gaskets are a known issue. I would never buy a Subaru again, and am looking to ditch this one as soon as possible, taking a huge loss in depreciation.

Report Abuse

Just don't expect service

Argus, 03/26/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Don't expect to get any type of service from a Subaru dealer. Used synthetic oil every 5K since new. I've had a knocking noise in my engine since 70,000km - diagnosed as a "bad bottom end". I'm now at 86,000km and to this date no one has been able/willing to fix it, and it continues to get worse. They claim the area "rep" has to inspect all warranty claims over $800 in value, and he is in the nighbourhood once every 3 months. It's been 5 months now and 16,000 km later I'm still waiting to get my car fixed. Fuel economy is down roughly 40% from new. I'll be taking Subaru to small claims court in May and selling my car as soon after as possible.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Legacies for sale

Related Used 2001 Subaru Legacy Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles