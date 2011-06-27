Used 1995 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews
1995 Subaru Legacy L sedan
When I bought my Legacy L FWD in 2000, it had just over 40,000 miles on it. Now it's over 90,000 and it has yet to let me down. The knock sensor has been replaced, as has the distributor cap, but those are the only services beyond an oil change it's needed. It's fun to drive, pretty fast for a heavy car with an automatic transmission, and comfortable for long drives. It's a keeper.
Best Car EVER!
I bought this car brand new in 1995. Ever since then, this car has saved my life more than once. The car was practically totalled once and yet it still drives like a brand new car with little to no rattling. The car has never let me down in any situation. I live in the Mountain area and it's nice to have a dependable car.
Subaru Country
Bought my 95 LS AWD wagon in 2007 w/ 117K. Needed a cheap car that I could carry liability only due to a DUI. This little beauty was a trade-in that I got off the back lot before it was detailed and pumped through the $$ machine they call the service department. I live in Central Oregon (Bend) home of the oldest Subaru dealer in the West (they say) Lot's of snow and mountains. I now have 189K on this 'temporary' car, 7 years later. Every so often I change the oil. Replaced alternator, battery, starter and a few light bulbs over the years. A bread truck backed into me and I now have a free car after getting a check for the damage that 'gives it character'. I do have a nice ML320, but
Keeps on Goin...
It is a great car. I have 200,500 miles on it and it runs like brand new with some preventative maintenance. It did seem to loose some pep after about 150,000 miles, but with a good tune up, the car was fine. The car has survived through a bunch of tough winters in New York and as long as good tires are on it, it is great in the snow! There is nothing like the look on someones face when you drive by while they are digging their Ford Explorer out of a ditch in a snow storm! The body has held up great with no rust present at all. Proper maintenance is important and should let this car last for years to come!
Oldie but goodie
My boyfriend bought me a 1995 Subaru LS AWD Sedan. I was scared at first because it's an old car (about as old as I am) but it is amazing. It has prooven me wrong! It's great in the winter (especially needed in CNY)!
