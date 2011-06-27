Used 1990 Subaru Legacy Wagon Consumer Reviews

Proud of the Subaru I once had. veedubberlover , 03/02/2011 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my Subaru Legacy LS in the beginning of 09. I am the third owner. When purchased it had a rebuilt engine at about 80k miles. Though the car had 189k miles. Purchased for 1000$. I put about 3k into it in the last two years. It was in pretty bad shape. But after all that it was a wonderful car. Though last weekend a big suburban crunched the rear end on it. Now the insurance wants to give me 900 for it. Not happening! I intend to get at least two k. About what replacement would cost. I put a good 50k miles on the vehicle and she still purrs like a kitten. May even keep her and see if I can find another to move into and have a parts car! Other than this she has been a joy! Report Abuse

This car is a dog jdcinbend , 08/09/2005 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the worst car I have ever owned. Sure, we bought it 10 years old, but it took the dealer three months to deliver before he could sort the tranny problems. The electric door locks winked out first. Then the air suspension bottomed out -- a $1500 bill to replace with less comfortable struts. Now it has developed another personality problem in its electrical system ... won't start, unless it's sitting in the mechanic's lot. Finally died altogether yesterday, the day I traded it for a Dodge (!) Intrepid -- for the reliability! This thing is a shame to the legend of Japanese automotive excellence -- avoid it. It'll cost me another $400 just to get rid of it. Buy a Toyota - wish I had.

It will never die. Jed , 01/07/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My mom got the car brand new in 1990 and passed it on to me when she got a newer model. Most reliable car I have ever seen, even major parts can break but it will always get you home or to the garage without fail. The car even sat for 2 years in the drive way with a broken head gasket, never started or anything, put a fresh battery in it and it roared to life like it had been on the road the day before (that was just before I got my drivers permit). You just cant beat that kind of toughness. I have all sorts of stories but I cant fit them all here. It gets 32 MPG runs like a charm and nothing stops it. I may never drive a better vehicle ever. I am currently restoring it.

The 1990 Subaru car model spower , 06/22/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Well, I own the 1990 Subaru Legacy wagon. The reliability/quality is not so good and the repair bills are getting high - just get a Toyota or Honda. Once this Subaru car gets old, it gets very crazy. The gas mileage is not so good - dares to be below 20 MPG. As of 6-22-2002, the mileage is almost 110,000 miles. But the A/C, power steering, locks, sunvisors and other things are not working in the proper order. The engine is noisier than it should be for its mileage. I just honestly wish that I own a vehicle that is whole a lot more reliable than this Subaru car. Just keep Toyota and Honda in each person's mind...as I will honestly do!!