Used 2018 Subaru Impreza Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG313030
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/37 mpg27/35 mpg27/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/488.4 mi.356.4/462.0 mi.356.4/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG313030
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm152 hp @ 6000 rpm152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
EyeSight + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Steering Responsive Fog Lightsyesnono
Standard Modelyesyesyes
Moonroofyesnono
EyeSight + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Steering Responsive Fog Lights + Moonroofyesnono
Popular Package #2yesyesno
EyeSight + Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakersnoyesyes
Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakersnoyesyes
Popular Package #1nonoyes
Popular Package #5nonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Rear Seat Back Protectoryesyesno
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyesyesyes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelinkyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesno
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lightsyesyesyes
Leather Shift Knob - Silver Accentyesnono
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and HomeLinkyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyesyesyes
Sunshadeyesyesyes
Footwell Illumination Kityesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Side Sill Plateyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.55.6 in.55.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Trunk Spoiler - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesnono
Trunk Spoiler - Crimson Red Pearlyesnono
Door Edge Guards - Island Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Lapis Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Trunk Spoiler - Crystal Black Silicayesnono
Trunk Spoiler - Lapis Blue Pearlyesnono
Trunk Spoiler - Crystal White Pearlyesnono
Sport Mesh Grilleyesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesnono
Body Side Molding - Island Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearlyesnono
Crossbar Set - Fixedyesnoyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Crossbar Set- Aeroyesnono
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Lapis Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearlyesnono
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Trunk Spoiler - Island Blue Pearlyesnono
Trunk Spoiler - Ice Silver Metallicyesnono
Fog Lamp Kityesnono
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyesyesyes
Aero Splash Guardsnoyesyes
Body Side Molding - Lithium Red Pearlnoyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Lithium Red Pearlnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Maximum cargo capacity55.3 cu.ft.55.3 cu.ft.no
Length175.6 in.175.6 in.182.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.20.8 cu.ft.12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height58.9 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.121.7 cu.ft.112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.105.1 in.105.1 in.
Width70.0 in.70.0 in.70.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Exterior Colors
  • Island Blue Pearl
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Island Blue Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Lithium Red Pearl
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Island Blue Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Lithium Red Pearl
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
All season tiresyesyesyes
205/55R16 89V tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnono
225/40R18 88V tiresnoyesyes
18 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Starting MSRP
$23,395
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
