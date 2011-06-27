Used 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Consumer Reviews

turbosti , 05/18/2011

5 of 8 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Subaru from Heuberger Subaru in Colorado Springs, CO. It is my first Subaru and it will definitely not be my last! The car is an awesome car! I have enjoyed it very much so far. My options I got was the navigation, short throw shifter, all weather mats, and homelink rear view mirror. In my opinion you definitely need the short shifter. The navigation isn't the best and the speakers are very good, but that isn't the reason I bought the car. The car stock sounds really good and runs well. I am very happy with the car and plan on keeping it for quite some time. You will always get people cranking their necks to look at your car too.