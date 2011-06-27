Used 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Consumer Reviews
STI
Coming from a G35. Wanted a car more performance oriented. I got that with the new STI. It doesn't have the nice luxury amenities but makes up for it in performance. Very fun to drive.
My 2011 SSM STI
I purchased my Subaru from Heuberger Subaru in Colorado Springs, CO. It is my first Subaru and it will definitely not be my last! The car is an awesome car! I have enjoyed it very much so far. My options I got was the navigation, short throw shifter, all weather mats, and homelink rear view mirror. In my opinion you definitely need the short shifter. The navigation isn't the best and the speakers are very good, but that isn't the reason I bought the car. The car stock sounds really good and runs well. I am very happy with the car and plan on keeping it for quite some time. You will always get people cranking their necks to look at your car too.
My $38K Mistake
Without a doubt, the STI was one of the WORST cars I have ever owned. Horrible build quality. Dealer could never get the hatch to close right. The hoodscoop and headlights rattled and vibrated at highway speeds. The dash developed rattles and squeaks and made the interior sound like it was falling apart. Horrible gearbox. Syncros never seemed to mesh, clutch was inconsistent and shifter would always hang-up between gears. GPS was old, outdated, cumbersome and inaccurate. Radio was grossly underpowered. Had to be run at full volume to overcome highway noise. Performance is underwhelming - all hype. Sorry Subaru, not feeling the "love"! Didn't last 5K miles with me. VERY disappointed.
