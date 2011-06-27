Used 2011 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

JMWDC , 12/29/2015 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M)

My 2011 Impreza 2.5i Premium has 36,000 miles and while it feels relatively safe in a colder climate, the constant mechanical issues have eclipsed any positives of this vehicle. We also own a 2008 Pontiac Vibe with 75,000 miles. Both vehicles were purchased new and we have invested far more into the Subaru than the Pontiac, even though the price paid was nearly $10,000 more for the Subaru. To be honest, I'm not sure what warrants that difference as today I would pay more for the Vibe. I would never recommend someone buy this car Used. All of the below issues were identified/repaired at Subaru dealers: 1) At ~22,000 miles the Mass Air Flow Sensor died. This should be a 100,000 mile part and was several hundred dollars to replace. 2) At ~20,000 miles the Rear Differential started squealing at 60 mph. At first we thought it was a tire or something and ignored for a few months. We took it to the dealer and they said it was a safety concern that needed to be repaired. 3) The car has been recalled twice in the last year for a brake line/safety issue, and I think there was a third time early on for something else. 4) At ~34,000 our adapter/outlet was found to be faulty after melting two phone chargers and needed to be replaced. 5) The driver's side visor does not fully stay up in the "stowed/unused" position. As if it was built faultily, you flip it up into its resting spot and it slowly sags down. This issue comes and goes in terms of severity, I think temperature plays a role. But it's incredibly irritating when you are driving and your visor slowly opens and hits you on the top of your head, you slam it back into position and it keeps falling, over and over, and there's nothing you can do. The plastic latch looks very cheap, probably wasn't machined properly. 6) At the time of this review, I noticed an oil leak. Can't wait to find out what's happened now. This will be our first and last Subaru. How do I have a Pontiac that has never once been in the shop for non-routine maintenance, 3 years older than this much more expensive Subaru? The gas mileage on the Impreza is probably right around 20/21. It does handle better in the ice and snow but that's all it has going for it. The car isn't sure if it's sporty or not, as the seats are very low and have absolutely no back support. I had to buy a back pillow like an old man when my back started to spasm in this car on long trips. Finally the interior is very basic