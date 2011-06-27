  1. Home
Used 2011 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.1
11 reviews
Saved my life

blondbubbles, 01/03/2011
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I loved this car.I recently was hit by a truck going 50 pretty much head on.I was going 10 mph, I would have to recommend this car to anyone who is buying their first car.With my new car now totaled, my passanger as well as myself pretty much walked away with minor brusies.The safety in this car blew me away.I now will never drive a different car.The power that it had was enough to get around and still have some speed to it.Although the gas mileage was a little lower than i would have liked, it handled great in the snow.If only i could upload the pictures, you would have thought someone died in the accident.

Subaru Impreza WRX review

mikeb32, 05/07/2012
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have recently purchased a 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX and over all I'm happy with what the car has to offer. This car has undeniably good value for money in terms of the performance you get out, its more comfortable than I thought it would be, you have loads of leg and head room, the boot space is sufficient and its impossible to get bored driving about in it. There are, however, a few down falls that might get on your nerves. The amount of noise caused by rattling in the cabin is pretty irritating!, the traction control makes the gear changes a little jerky and the revs bounce slightly when its on, but at least that can always be turned off at the push of a button

Plagued with issues, I nicknamed our car Apollo 13

JMWDC, 12/29/2015
2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

My 2011 Impreza 2.5i Premium has 36,000 miles and while it feels relatively safe in a colder climate, the constant mechanical issues have eclipsed any positives of this vehicle. We also own a 2008 Pontiac Vibe with 75,000 miles. Both vehicles were purchased new and we have invested far more into the Subaru than the Pontiac, even though the price paid was nearly $10,000 more for the Subaru. To be honest, I'm not sure what warrants that difference as today I would pay more for the Vibe. I would never recommend someone buy this car Used. All of the below issues were identified/repaired at Subaru dealers: 1) At ~22,000 miles the Mass Air Flow Sensor died. This should be a 100,000 mile part and was several hundred dollars to replace. 2) At ~20,000 miles the Rear Differential started squealing at 60 mph. At first we thought it was a tire or something and ignored for a few months. We took it to the dealer and they said it was a safety concern that needed to be repaired. 3) The car has been recalled twice in the last year for a brake line/safety issue, and I think there was a third time early on for something else. 4) At ~34,000 our adapter/outlet was found to be faulty after melting two phone chargers and needed to be replaced. 5) The driver's side visor does not fully stay up in the "stowed/unused" position. As if it was built faultily, you flip it up into its resting spot and it slowly sags down. This issue comes and goes in terms of severity, I think temperature plays a role. But it's incredibly irritating when you are driving and your visor slowly opens and hits you on the top of your head, you slam it back into position and it keeps falling, over and over, and there's nothing you can do. The plastic latch looks very cheap, probably wasn't machined properly. 6) At the time of this review, I noticed an oil leak. Can't wait to find out what's happened now. This will be our first and last Subaru. How do I have a Pontiac that has never once been in the shop for non-routine maintenance, 3 years older than this much more expensive Subaru? The gas mileage on the Impreza is probably right around 20/21. It does handle better in the ice and snow but that's all it has going for it. The car isn't sure if it's sporty or not, as the seats are very low and have absolutely no back support. I had to buy a back pillow like an old man when my back started to spasm in this car on long trips. Finally the interior is very basic

A big step backwards for Subaru.

Scott, 09/26/2010
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

I bought my third Subaru yesterday. Today, the Edmund's review lead-in sentence comes to mind - "Subaru Owners are fiercely loyal - we're not sure why." Yesterday I would have said that I'm loyal because - in spite of very low quality interior materials, the car's AWD system does truly rule the road. And even though all past Subie's have plastic-chrome emblems that peel in months and carpets that wear clear though to the floor - the car is truly a blast to drive. It was the poor-man's WRX sports car. It was involving, exciting, made me think in was in a BMW or Porsche. Compared to '07, the new 2011 is bloated and slow, the body rolls on corners my old car didn't know were corners.

Great AWD and thats it

tcrew, 08/08/2012
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

My wife and I purcarhased two new subarus in 2011. One a Legacy limited and the other a Impreza premium 5 door. The Legacy is great but the Impreza was a different story. I bought an automatic, should have bought a 5 speed. The 4 speed auto was terriable. The transmission got worse as i put miles on it. No mechanical problems just poor performance. The seats were a cheap material that faded fast. The tomtom navi was replaced after 14 months. The door trim rotted off. The center consoles plasic started comming off. The only good feature is the AWD. After 15 months i traded it for a 2012 Forester( i still love subaru). Im glad the impreza was updated.

