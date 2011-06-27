Used 2011 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Subaru Owner , 10/26/2015 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)

Update around 50K: Car still doing great, never having any serious problems, starts every time no problem except for once when the original battery finally died. Blizzak snow tires in the winter enhance performance, I have maneuvered uphill on an icy road where other cars were stuck. The head gasket repair looms around 70K, otherwise I don't anticipate a lot of issues. Good car. Update at around 36.8K: Car continues to perform as it did on day 1. Car has never refused to start, has never died while driving, nothing has gone awry except for the minor issues noted below. I have a feeling I'll drive this car another 10 years. Update at around 33.5K. Had to get the front driver's side turn signal bulb replaced, prompted by the left turn signal malfunctioning. Otherwise, besides a broken clip on the driver sun visor, there have been absolutely no problems with this car that weren't caused externally. It starts reliably, has never broken down, or done anything strange. I did drive a Toyota RAV4 rental recently and noticed that it had a much better turning radius - the Impreza really isn't a highly maneuverable car. Oh well, it still has better visibility, and isn't sluggish like my husband's Forester. Update at the 30,000 mileage maintenance - no serious problems, mechanic did the inspection of various parts, but only replaced what was required at that milemarker. Had Blizzak snow tires put on this winter, car had nary a fishtail in the snow and ice (although we had a milder winter this year). I can't tell you how much I love this car for its reliability. I have never had a problem with it starting, or any weird serious issues, it just goes. I plan to drive this for at least another 5 years. This is a good smallish car that will get you from point A to point B. Not so small that you can't put a fairly large dog or a couple of adults in the back, or put the seats down and haul some stuff. It's not a luxury car but it has been very good to/for me. After suffering through a used luxury car (that a friend sold me) with massive repair bills, I bought this new. 4 years and 29K miles later it's doing fine. I get regular oil changes and other routine maintenance, and keep it in a garage at night. This car has had some wear and tear but no major issues that weren't externally caused. (rear-ended, rocks kicked up on highway). It's never broken down randomly or behaved oddly in a severe way, which is more than I can say for the European monster I used to own. Minor issues with the Subie so far: a plastic piece fell off the driver sun visor, but visor still works; one occasion where turn signals started acting oddly then the problem resolved itself. This past winter I had some problems with sliding on ice, so I am planning on getting winter tires this year. I live in an area where road conditions can be awful and only the major roads are plowed, if you're lucky. The sound system is decent. Not as good as my previous car but I'm told pre-2011 sound systems in Imprezas were awful. Visibility is pretty good. In comparison to other cars: The Forester is sluggish compared to this car in terms of pickup and maneuverability, but the Forester has better visibility because it sits higher. I have driven Nissans, and the Impreza is less responsive and maneuverable than a Nissan sedan, but more responsive and maneuverable than American cars I've driven. Compared to the Euromonster this has more road noise and a less gentle suspension, but not bad. I test-drove an Impreza sedan and the sedan grips the road better than the hatchback. I chose the hatchback because I prefer that style and it has more legroom.