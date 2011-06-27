  1. Home
Used 2010 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Consumer Reviews

4.2
36 reviews
This is The Low End Product, but not so bad

historybuff13, 02/12/2015
2.5i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
21 of 23 people found this review helpful

Before I begin I just want to say I have owned 2 Foresters and they are both great cars. I bought this Imprezza used from a dealer in 2014 with under 36000 miles. I thought it was a great deal because of the milage. I have owned it for less than 3 months and I am now scheduled for my 3rd service appointment to fix the turn signal. I have read that Subaru cut corners on this model to save money and actually made the wire harness too short so that it pulls loose. I really like my dealership and in general I like Subarus, but I cannot recommend this model. I will actually be purchasing a new car this year, but I am no longer considering the Crosstrek, as it is just another Imprezza. Update: My local dealer did eventually get the turn signal fixed (at no charge). After several years the car has exhibited no other problems. I am actually considering a Crosstrek again, but will not be in the market for a couple more years. At this point I think I would recommend it. Update 2 - I'm purchasing a 2019 Subaru Forester. Update 3 - I did purchase a 2019 Forester and I really like it. My daughter has the 2010 Imprezza and its had no major issues.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
New Car Engine Vibration

Mike 5150, 03/18/2010
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

I am very concerned about the engine vibration at idle on this car. It is very disconcerting to be sitting in a car with just over 1,000 miles on it and feel the engine vibrate. I called Service and the guy said that the Boxer engines tend to do this due to the alignment of the pistons. A look at the Subaru website says that a characteristic of the Boxster engine is REDUCED engine vibration. I look forward to presenting the Service adviser with this information tomorrow morning. Reliability is a big selling point for Subaru, but I am extremely concerned about mine.

Great Commuter

Dude, 08/07/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This really is a great commuter car, the Outback Sport has great handling, descent engine and generally good looking car. The transmission is the only week point I have noticed, the peak torque in the boxer engine comes on at 4000 RPM, but the long gears(4 speed auto) drop to below 3000 on the shift. They could have added 2 more gears to this transmission keeping it in the upper rev range for fast acceleration when needed. The stereo blows, but I listen to Slacker of Pandora through my Blackberry most of the time and it actually sounds pretty good. I would upgrade the stereo but I think I would rather trade the car in for the 3.6 Liter 5 Speed Auto Legacy Premium in a couple years.

Not as good as 2006?

Leszek, 08/28/2010
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is a replacement of my 2005 Impreza Sport (manual). Some things are better, some are worse. Better instrumentation overall (but where are some gauges that used to be there  idiot lights are for idiots). I like the engine, it seems to be a bit more responsive, but the rest of the sport designation is not as good: greater roll (not as firm suspension? Higher center of gravity?), the seats are too comfortable: for wide people. The bucket seats are sized to fit much bigger person and dont embrace as tightly. When combining that with increased roll in turns, the feeling of tight control is not there. Gearbox, while smooth could use different ratios and one more gear.

Watch out for neck pain!

GDG, 08/19/2010
5 of 10 people found this review helpful

I just purchased anew 2010 Subaru Impreza Outback and was really excited - first new car in over a decade. I had a Subaru in the 90's and loved it. My new car looks great but the driver's seat and headrest are horrible, the headrest extends forward too far causing neck strain, pain and nausea for me if I drive more than 30 minutes at a stretch. Can't find a solution to this, may need to return this car.

