Used 2009 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Consumer Reviews

Not your neighbors subaru firsttimer , 08/31/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful One month into ownership of my STI, and what a pleasure to drive. Driven hard in the S# mode it is quite the quick sports car, but move into the I mode and it is pleasantly sedate. Owned an E36 M3, 535xi, RX-7, Prelude over the years. This car the best combination of performance and practicality by far. Never considered the brand before, but glad I did. Love the ability to haul people and golf clubs, and the AWD will be important in the winter. While expensive for a Subaru, a great value. Never had so many people look twice before..the scarcity of the car keeps many wondering what it is.

2009 STI 09sti , 10/07/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car has it all. With the back seat down, and they go flat, surfboards and snowboards fit perfect. Making it a perfect two person surf or snow adventure, no chains either :) Looking over the build quality its quite nice and I'm impressed. The ride is quiet for the most part, little or no rattles. The performance is amazing, to accel as you go through those long half circle off or on ramps, the car feels like its on rails. It's so quick, hitting 80 mph in about 5 second. The stereo, not the best, but not to bad either. Mine has the six CD changer with MP3 compatibility, which equals about 1020 songs on tap, not bad! Turn the bass all negative, mids and treble all up, plus my SUB ='s : )

It's been a blast for a year! subiedoo , 07/26/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought last fall, drove through VT winter, amazing little beast. "Blam" passing people. MPG 22 this depends on where you live, stop & go traffic, driving habits, just try and keep ur foot out of it. Visibility good, except knowing curb local for parking, rolling into carwashes, (rims). Amazing space (5 dr hatch) you can fit a bike in there, or a Boxer and pug.

Disappointing Ollie , 10/21/2009 5 of 10 people found this review helpful Just a huge disappointment. It's slow (watch as a BMW 3-series can almost out-run you, and a 135i actually can), it has more body roll than an average taxi (watch as everyone almost falls out of their seat when you go around a freeway on-ramp), it has more road noise than an eighteen wheeler, and there's more rattles than you'll find in an average day care center. Buy a WRX and save 10k. I completely regret buying my STI.