  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2009 Subaru Impreza
  5. Used 2009 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Impreza
5(86%)4(0%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Imprezas for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,476 - $5,764
Used Impreza for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Not your neighbors subaru

firsttimer, 08/31/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

One month into ownership of my STI, and what a pleasure to drive. Driven hard in the S# mode it is quite the quick sports car, but move into the I mode and it is pleasantly sedate. Owned an E36 M3, 535xi, RX-7, Prelude over the years. This car the best combination of performance and practicality by far. Never considered the brand before, but glad I did. Love the ability to haul people and golf clubs, and the AWD will be important in the winter. While expensive for a Subaru, a great value. Never had so many people look twice before..the scarcity of the car keeps many wondering what it is.

Report Abuse

2009 STI

09sti, 10/07/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car has it all. With the back seat down, and they go flat, surfboards and snowboards fit perfect. Making it a perfect two person surf or snow adventure, no chains either :) Looking over the build quality its quite nice and I'm impressed. The ride is quiet for the most part, little or no rattles. The performance is amazing, to accel as you go through those long half circle off or on ramps, the car feels like its on rails. It's so quick, hitting 80 mph in about 5 second. The stereo, not the best, but not to bad either. Mine has the six CD changer with MP3 compatibility, which equals about 1020 songs on tap, not bad! Turn the bass all negative, mids and treble all up, plus my SUB ='s : )

Report Abuse

It's been a blast for a year!

subiedoo, 07/26/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought last fall, drove through VT winter, amazing little beast. "Blam" passing people. MPG 22 this depends on where you live, stop & go traffic, driving habits, just try and keep ur foot out of it. Visibility good, except knowing curb local for parking, rolling into carwashes, (rims). Amazing space (5 dr hatch) you can fit a bike in there, or a Boxer and pug.

Report Abuse

Disappointing

Ollie, 10/21/2009
5 of 10 people found this review helpful

Just a huge disappointment. It's slow (watch as a BMW 3-series can almost out-run you, and a 135i actually can), it has more body roll than an average taxi (watch as everyone almost falls out of their seat when you go around a freeway on-ramp), it has more road noise than an eighteen wheeler, and there's more rattles than you'll find in an average day care center. Buy a WRX and save 10k. I completely regret buying my STI.

Report Abuse

'09 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

wrx STI, 06/11/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car gets looks and not just a glance, a full on stare from people as I drive by. It's a pretty cool feeling. The car is loaded with features and amenities. AWD, 305 hp, airbags, and safety and convenience features are numerous. If you're looking for safety and power with AWD this is the car for you. It can be expensive if you add features.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Imprezas for sale

Related Used 2009 Subaru Impreza WRX STI info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles