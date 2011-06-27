Used 2007 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews
90,000 mile update - Tranny Problem
At about 75,000 miles, I began to notice a whine/rattle in the manual transmission and, when it kept getting louder, took it in to the dealer a few thousand miles later. It turned out to be a pitted output shaft bearing. The repair cost about $1200 but was fortunately covered by the extended warranty, which, with a road hazard tire replacement earlier, has now paid off about what I paid for it. So far, the transmission bearing has been the only mechanical problem. After 90,000 miles, I still love to drive this car. It's just fun. It still reminds me of a British sports car in its simplicity. Now consistently getting 28-30 mpg highway mileage.
190,000 Mile Update
I've had this car since new -- almost 7 years now. Repairs included replacement of a bad transmission bearing (covered by extended warranty) and a leaking head gasket. Otherwise it has needed only routine things like a battery, brake pads and struts (at 150,000 miles). It burns some oil. For quite some time, I have had to add a quart between oil changes. Otherwise it still handles very well and looks good, inside and out, despite frequent trips on dirt roads, including some pretty rough and steep 4WD roads. I still really enjoy driving this car, especially when the roads are twisty, and am glad I bought it.
Great car for the money!
I bought a TR in June and have 4000 miles so far. This car is great! I installed STP cat back, K&N Intake, HKS up pipe and intercooler. I purchased this car for $21,700 with rear spoiler and there was nothing even comparable to WRX on the market for this kind a money with this kind a performance. I love it, I really do. Handling is amazing. Best choice in its class.
Sturdy Build and a Fun to drive
No issues whatsoever since purchase. Ride or Slide this car and it is always ready for more.The AWD does it job and it is especially evident after driving other FWD cars in its class. The real kick comes beyond 3500 rpm when the boxer starts to scream. The mechanical build more than makes up for the bare minimum interior. Getting an avg 22-24mpg 50%city 50% hwy.
A great little car!
This is my 7th Subaru. My oldest was a 1978 and my newest was a 2009, from little 4WD wagons to Outbacks. This is my second Impreza (previous one was a '98). I have to say, of all the Subarus I've owned, this one may be my favorite. I love it's simplicity and its great handling, power, and design. It's what I call very "point and shoot" -the car goes where you want it to when you want it to. Visibility and responsiveness are wonderful. The cabin is simple yet has everything you need. And as others have commented, it's the last of the truly good looking Impreza's. The small size is great - park it wherever you want, squeeze into traffic, no problem. A great little car.
