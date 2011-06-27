  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 1998 Subaru Impreza
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Subaru Impreza Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Impreza
Overview
See Impreza Inventory
See Impreza Inventory
See Impreza Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG232323
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg20/27 mpg20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/356.4 mi.264.0/356.4 mi.264.0/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower137 hp @ 5400 rpm137 hp @ 5400 rpm137 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.33.5 ft.33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.32.5 in.32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Measurements
Length172.2 in.172.2 in.172.2 in.
Curb weight2720 lbs.2690 lbs.2835 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.11.1 cu.ft.25.5 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.55.5 in.60.0 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.99.2 in.99.2 in.
Width67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono62 cu.ft.
See Impreza InventorySee Impreza InventorySee Impreza Inventory

Related Used 1998 Subaru Impreza info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles