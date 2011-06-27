Used 1994 Subaru Impreza LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)250.8/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque110 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity62 cu.ft.
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight2895 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.5 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Frost Metallic
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Ebony Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
