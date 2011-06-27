Used 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX Consumer Reviews

2013 WRX Hatchback leob1 , 02/25/2014 18 of 18 people found this review helpful This is a very practical, fun, AWD performance car with outstanding value for the money. A 0-60 time of 4.7 and ability to surpass 60 easily in second gear gives lots of confidence merging into traffic. The whine of the turbo is intoxicating combined with the rumble of the flat four boxer engine. It is super practical with the hatchback and can accommodate large items easily (seats fold down); big screen TV's, large boxes, mountain bike, etc. The hatch also works as excellent rain protection when you are loading (unexpected surprise). The AWD is incredible for inclement weather, but be sure to get at least all season tires so you can stop and turn in easier in snow (had stock summer tires). Report Abuse

2013 STI Limited aggarcia , 02/07/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Most hard core performance buyers are not looking at Edmunds, but I did not like several things they said in their review. In the performance category, not much besides a supercar offers as much performance for the dollar than the STI. The AWD, SI Drive, and adjustable differentials, and 6 speed transmission are world class. The interior uses cheaper materials, but this is based in the Impreza platform. You buy a STI for the performance not to impress any one. Right now Subaru has a 4 month waiting period to get a STI or WRX, so someone must be wanting them. I enjoy everyday I hop into my STI and get to make going places and experience. The factroy NAV/SAt system sounds pretty good to me.

Subaru Sti lucas14 , 02/22/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The Subaru WRX Sti limited was about what I expected. I bought the care to be my daily driver. It is very fun to drive and more comfortable than I would have expected. Paying the extra money for the limited package was well worth it. Heated seats adds some extra comfort in the winter time, and the sunroof will be nice in the summer. I'm not impressed with the stereo system, but I can easily be remedied with some aftermarket additions.

great value in sport compact ejhara , 10/04/2013 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 11 of 16 people found this review helpful Fine car, starting with styling. Has functional hood scoop and side vents for cooling turbo and brakes. 360 tour takes you by four doors and nice spoiler plus four exhaust tips. Subarus tend to be durable (I've had five). AWD and hill-holder on manual shift are great features. Secure-feeling, nicely-handling car, even when you are not putting your foot into the throttle. When you do that, hang on! Great power for a 2.5 liter. Update: Still a headturner. Good power at any rpm. Odd rattles. WR blue ages well. Door gasket keeps fraying. Gas filler door hard to open. Puzzling deficiencies like these, but still love the car. (22k mi.) Update #2: 40k miles/5 years old. Car still looks good and is a head-turner, especially to those who have watched the "Fast and Furious" franchise. Car remains mechanically very good. Appearance is excellent. I use Klasse AIO "wax," and keep car garaged and covered much of the time. I've had two sets of A-pillar rattles fixed at dealer, and passenger-side window motor is very weak, and soon to be replaced. Airbag issue affects this car. With snows, the car is fine in the winter, but it remains a little low to ride over drifting snow. Replaced battery at 32k. Due to my inattention, I curbed a factory wheel. Had it fixed, but it cost me $250. I would buy this car again--maybe at 50k miles on my current one--but Subaru is making strange noises about dropping a manual shift, which would dissuade me from getting another. Since I live in Michigan, I'm going to inspect car for underbody corrosion soon. There is no visible exterior rust. Car is a blast on trips: Somehow, I never worry about passing on a two-lane road, as the 2.5 turbo blows you right past anyone. I like the WR blue, and my current plan is to buy the same car, same color, and not the STI (too much $ for not that much of an upgrade). Here is an October, 2018 review update: I only have 33k miles (after 5 and 1/2 years) on the car presently (apparently I made an erroneous mileage estimate last review); I have no mods on the car. But I do have regular maintenance: every 3500 miles new synthetic oil, and went through the expensive dealer-suggested maintenance at 30k. (Why do I need oil and gas cleaner/additive from dealer at this maintenance if I use Shell premium and Amsoil oil at 3750 mile changes? I think I know.) Car runs great and looks excellent. The World Rally Blue has lasted quite well, and is an attention-getter. I would buy the same color again. One complaint is that the exhaust (cat back, factory) has corroded noticeably. No holes, but it looks bad. (I have a 2012 Equinox, driven at same place, same conditions, etc., whose exhaust system still looks new.) I was not intending to get an aftermarket exhaust, but if I keep the car, I will, just for the appearance factor. I have sprayed the backs of the two mufflers (visible under bumper) with high-temp Rustoleum, and that improved looks from the back dramatically. I have had the passenger-side window motor replaced, and several door gaskets. (They have worn by regular use.) Mechanically, car is great. Car's interior is a bit tight when the driver is wearing down jacket. Car's lights are great. I miss having Sirius radio, and a six-speed would be nice instead of my five-speed. I'm starting to get "buy" requests from people, largely because of appearance of car (new) and that I have not made any performance mods to it. If I do sell it, I would get another, or possibly a left-over Forester XT. I suppose I have one nagging question at this point: Why did Subaru turn out an exhaust that won't tolerate northern Michigan winters without corroding badly? Shouldn't they test an AWD car in extreme northern conditions, including road salt? Wouldn't using an exhaust with appearance longevity be showing "Love" for their customers? I really like my Subaru dealership mechanic (Mike) who knows WRX's inside and out, primarily because he drives one. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value