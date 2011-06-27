2019 Subaru Forester SUV Consumer Reviews

An outstanding crossover Stephen E. , 11/28/2018 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 540 of 548 people found this review helpful I've driven the 2019 Forester for 1500 miles now in a variety of suburban and highway driving and in a variety of weather conditions and I think that I have enough experience with the vehicle to write a review. I find that the Forester has a great number of virtues: 1) the seating position and overall visibility are excellent from the driver's seat. 2) the AWD system greatly helps to maintain control of the vehicle in snowy conditions (I haven’t driven the vehicle yet on any significant stretch of dirt or gravel road.) 3) the vehicle is quiet overall with only some wind noise apparent when traveling at highway speed. 4) the infotainment system is fast and easy to use. 5) the size of the cargo space is excellent; the lift hatch is both large and fast; and the cargo floor is low and easy to access. 6) in 1500 miles I’ve gotten a combined 31mpg. 7) the vehicle is very comfortable to drive on longer trips. 8) the adaptive cruise control works very well. It maintains a lock on the vehicle ahead and controls the Forester’s speed smoothly without jerkiness or surging the engine. It will also bring the Forester to a complete halt if the vehicle ahead of it stops, and it needs only a single flick of a switch on the steering wheel to start moving again. 9) the lane departure warnings and lane keep assist are accurate and do help keep the vehicle in the proper lane while being at the same time easy enough to override to quickly make lane changes if you need to. 10) I’ve only once had the automatic pre-collision brakes activate (a car turning left in front of me did not turn when I expected it to), but once again the system recognized a potential collision and activated to prevent it. 11) the blind spot detection will not only activate when there is another vehicle in the Forester’s blind spots, but will also activate if another vehicle is rapidly approaching the Forester’s blind spots. There several downsides to the Forester: 1) the engine horsepower is adequate, but this vehicle is not a speedster. I don’t find this to be a major downside. Yes, I do find myself wishing for an extra 30 or 40 horsepower at times, but honestly the opportunities to use a more powerful engine are few. Most of my driving is on suburban streets with a speed limit of 35-45 mph, or on the highway traveling at 65-75 mph. There is little use for a bigger engine in suburban or urban conditions. On the highway once the Forester is up to speed it does just fine and will generally get 32-34mpg in highway driving. The engine noise is noticeable during hard acceleration, but is quiet during normal cruising. 2) the vehicle handles well, but is clearly not a sport car. Its true that competitors like the Mazda CX-5 (which I have test driven) handle better. However, the handling is just fine for what the vehicle is and what it is meant to do. A few other notes: 1) the LED low beam headlights have a very sharp upper vertical cutoff. Meaning that the road ahead is either illuminated very well or not at all. This can be disconcerting when driving downhill as the low beams don’t illuminate the next uphill very well. The Forester has automatic high beams that cover the vertical gap in the low beam’s illumination. In my experience, you are either driving in an area at night that is lit well enough by streetlights or other cars’ headlights so that the low beams are all you need; or you are driving in an area that has no other cars present so that the auto high beams activate and provide all the illumination that is needed. 2) I really wish there was some way to edit the screens on the upper information display. There are a number of different screens that are useful, but several of them are borderline useless (I’m especially thinking of the weather screen that only shows picture-graph current, 3 hour, and 6 hour forecast). There is only one button for cycling through all the screens and it gets tiresome pushing the button repeatedly to find the screen that I want. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

WONDERFUL CAR Bruce , 01/24/2019 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 368 of 381 people found this review helpful I researched 15 cars, drove 10, boiled it down to the Q5, the BMW X5, and the Forester, believe it or not. Went back and forth a lot, but I ALWAYS returned to the Subaru. I wanted a quiet and comfortable ride, easy entry, room & visibility. Hands down, the Forester won. Examples: Forester has a spare; X5 doesn't and, instead comes with run flats (I had a set and hated them), Q5 has a spare, but it requires inflation believe it or not, Forester is MUCH easier--I always hit my head on the other two, never on the Forester; driving position is much better in the Forester; visibility is not comparable--poor in the other two, GREAT in the Forester-example: rear view mirror is on the door of the Forester, but on the pillar of the other 2--makes a world of difference, and, in addition, the windows are much larger in the Forester, so much so that many riders actually notice how much better is the visibility than their cars; Forester has a ton of stg under the rear floor above the spare--neither of the others has ANY--huge difference for things like headphones, jumper cables, towels, etc.; Forester is AS quiet as either of the others, believe it or not. Rides as well, too. Forester's multi media is INFINITELY easier to use than the others--try them--will drive you nuts. Mileage is much better. Cost is 20k less. Rear seat leg room is much better in the Forester. I used a long personal checklist of items to examine in every car I drove (which included, in addition to the Q5 and X5, the Tiquan, Mazda X5, RAV 4, Ford Edge, MDX, RDX, Subaru Ascent, Porsche Macon (and I love Porsches), Infinity QX50, Sorento, CR-V, Mazda CX-9, Volvo XC 60 and BMW X3. Drove almost all, but skipped some because of lousy reliability ratings, lack of spare, etc. I did not want a large car, but drove some in case I loved them, so the smaller SUV was my goal. Liked the Tiguan a lot except for the reliability ratings. Also liked the Ascent, but too lge. I'm really comfortable with my choice, especially with all the time I spent. This is an amazing car for the money. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love everything but...auto start/stop feature Kayak Chic , 02/11/2019 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 161 of 166 people found this review helpful This is my second Subaru. My first was the 2012 outback premium. Moving to the 2019 Forester Touring was a huge upgrade. I like the extra headroom, moving headlights, heated steering wheel, heated backseats, and the great gas mileage. I love using the phone app to remote start the car without having to worry about being in range. You can also set the temperature inside the car or turn on the defrost. The face recognition is neat. It scans my face and moves the seat to my settings. Like others have complained, I don’t care for the auto start stop feature needing to be shut off with each start up of the car. But honestly I’m so used to doing it now it’s not that big of a deal to me. I too like someone else on here had trunk issues. It would not open with the buttons or the fob. It had to be reset. Was a quick fix at the dealer. It drives nice and is super comfortable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Superb upgrade of all the subtle probs on the 2017 MountainClimber , 02/08/2019 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 110 of 113 people found this review helpful They fixed the little stuff. The stuff your boss won't let you fix at work because there isn't a "value-add" despite the need for better security, comfort, convenience, or just plain fewer button presses! The windows go up after you shut the car off. There is a lock button on the lift gate. The unlocking action is customizable and so is how often the automatic headlights check for darkness. The brightness of the entertainment console can be adjusted automatically with the dash board, auto headlight sensor, and timing. The headlights come on after a few seconds of windshield wipers running. The cup holders hold normal cups. The cruise control drops to residential street norms (20 mph) and will shut off the engine when you (or the car) comes to a stop. This is way better and in a very mature, subtle manner that is pleasing to me in a way I cannot accurately describe. Nope, not a swoopy upgrade, but a very satisfying one! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse