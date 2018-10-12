2019 Subaru Forester SUV
What’s new
- Completely redesigned for 2019
- More powerful 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine
- Subaru's EyeSight safety system is standard
- Increased passenger and cargo space
- 2.0-liter turbocharged engine has been discontinued
- The first year of the fifth Forester generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Standard all-wheel drive
- A full complement of driver assist features are standard
- Enhanced off-road capability, thanks to better-than-average ground clearance
- Generous cargo capacity
- Engine is underpowered
- Modest tow rating limits maximum utility
Which Forester does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
Thanks to its high stance, standard all-wheel drive and available turbocharged power, the Forester has long been a hit with buyers who live in snowy climes or drive off the beaten path. Now Subaru fans who enjoyed the previous model, as well as just about any other consumer shopping for a small crossover SUV, will find even more to love with the redesigned 2019 Subaru Forester.
The Forester has grown marginally since last year, giving its already inviting cabin an even greater sense of space. Subaru also reworked the dashboard, giving it a new touchscreen infotainment interface and, for the first time in a Forester, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Mostly, though, owners of the previous model will find this Forester eminently familiar. The interior design is evolutionary, not revolutionary.
Safety has long been a Subaru staple, and that association is further solidified for 2019. The EyeSight suite of driving aids — which includes lane departure warning and forward collision warning — is standard on every trim, and features such as blind-spot monitoring and automatic reverse braking are available on most versions. The DriverFocus system debuts on the Touring trim; it incorporates a head-tracking feature and sounds an alert if it senses the driver isn't paying attention to the road. It also uses facial recognition software to store memory settings for up to five drivers. Simply sit down and the seat and exterior mirrors automatically adjust to your liking.
Of course, there are some other top models to consider as well, including the roomy Honda CR-V, the sporty Mazda CX-5 and the redesigned Toyota RAV4. But considering its expanded availability of advanced safety systems and tech features, along with its roomier interior and improved all-wheel-drive system, the 2019 Subaru Forester should be an ideal choice for anyone looking at small crossover SUVs.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Subaru Forester as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for this year.
2019 Subaru Forester models
The 2019 Subaru Forester is a five-passenger compact crossover sold in five trims: base, Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring. Each trim is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (182 horsepower, 176 pound-feet of torque), paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and all-wheel drive.
Subaru Forester Base
The base Subaru Forester trim kicks things off with 17-inch steel wheels, automatic LED headlights, a rearview camera, automatic brake hold, automatic climate control, a driver information display, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, push-button start, selectable drive modes, a height-adjustable driver seat and 60/40-split rear seats. On the tech front, you get Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system with satellite radio, a CD player and Subaru's Starlink app suite.
Also standard is the EyeSight bundle of safety systems, composed of adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and pre-collision warning with automatic braking. The only optional features on the base Forester are alloy wheels, which are bundled with roof rails.
Subaru Forester Premium
Next up is the Premium. It adds the alloy wheels and roof rails, along with a panoramic sunroof, rear spoiler, tinted windows, hill descent control, color driver information display, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable driver's seat, rear air vents, cargo cover, Wi-Fi hotspot, six-speaker audio system and selectable traction modes (X-Mode).
Optional for the Premium is the All-Weather package, which brings a windshield wiper de-icer, heated mirrors and heated front seats. You can order it by itself, with keyless entry plus a blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert system, or with those features plus a power liftgate.
Subaru Forester Sport
The new Sport trim includes 18-inch black-painted wheels, automatic high-beam control, LED foglights, keyless entry, orange interior and exterior accents, an upgraded driver information display, steering wheel-mounted shift paddles with seven simulated gears, an additional driving mode, an additional traction setting for the X-Mode system and the All-Weather package.
A package pairs the blind-spot monitor with automatic reverse braking and an 8-inch touchscreen. This package can be ordered by itself or in conjunction with a nine-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system and the power liftgate.
Subaru Forester Limited
The Limited nixes the Sport's orange trim, LED foglights and paddle shifters, but keeps the rest of its goodies. On top of those features, it adds self-leveling and adaptive headlights, foglights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped shifter, leather upholstery, and the 8-inch touchscreen, blind-spot monitoring and power liftgate. An optional package pairs the Harman Kardon audio system and automatic reverse braking with a navigation system.
Subaru Forester Touring
The top-trim Touring model includes all of the previously mentioned optional features, along with the LED foglights, a heated steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles, driver-seat memory settings, an eight-way power passenger seat, heated rear seats with remote-folding levers, and the DriverFocus system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.5
Driving7.0
Acceleration6.0
Braking7.0
Steering7.0
Handling7.5
Drivability7.5
Off-road8.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility8.5
Quality8.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.5
Towing6.0
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration9.0
Driver aids9.5
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Subaru Forester.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- technology
- fuel efficiency
- seats
- safety
- visibility
- spaciousness
- climate control
- off-roading
- ride quality
- emission system
- interior
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- transmission
- appearance
- value
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- engine
- dashboard
- sound system
- lights
- infotainment system
- acceleration
- brakes
- road noise
- cup holders
- towing
- wheels & tires
- steering wheel
- electrical system
- oil
- handling & steering
- driving experience
Most helpful consumer reviews
I've driven the 2019 Forester for 1500 miles now in a variety of suburban and highway driving and in a variety of weather conditions and I think that I have enough experience with the vehicle to write a review. I find that the Forester has a great number of virtues: 1) the seating position and overall visibility are excellent from the driver's seat. 2) the AWD system greatly helps to maintain control of the vehicle in snowy conditions (I haven’t driven the vehicle yet on any significant stretch of dirt or gravel road.) 3) the vehicle is quiet overall with only some wind noise apparent when traveling at highway speed. 4) the infotainment system is fast and easy to use. 5) the size of the cargo space is excellent; the lift hatch is both large and fast; and the cargo floor is low and easy to access. 6) in 1500 miles I’ve gotten a combined 31mpg. 7) the vehicle is very comfortable to drive on longer trips. 8) the adaptive cruise control works very well. It maintains a lock on the vehicle ahead and controls the Forester’s speed smoothly without jerkiness or surging the engine. It will also bring the Forester to a complete halt if the vehicle ahead of it stops, and it needs only a single flick of a switch on the steering wheel to start moving again. 9) the lane departure warnings and lane keep assist are accurate and do help keep the vehicle in the proper lane while being at the same time easy enough to override to quickly make lane changes if you need to. 10) I’ve only once had the automatic pre-collision brakes activate (a car turning left in front of me did not turn when I expected it to), but once again the system recognized a potential collision and activated to prevent it. 11) the blind spot detection will not only activate when there is another vehicle in the Forester’s blind spots, but will also activate if another vehicle is rapidly approaching the Forester’s blind spots. There several downsides to the Forester: 1) the engine horsepower is adequate, but this vehicle is not a speedster. I don’t find this to be a major downside. Yes, I do find myself wishing for an extra 30 or 40 horsepower at times, but honestly the opportunities to use a more powerful engine are few. Most of my driving is on suburban streets with a speed limit of 35-45 mph, or on the highway traveling at 65-75 mph. There is little use for a bigger engine in suburban or urban conditions. On the highway once the Forester is up to speed it does just fine and will generally get 32-34mpg in highway driving. The engine noise is noticeable during hard acceleration, but is quiet during normal cruising. 2) the vehicle handles well, but is clearly not a sport car. Its true that competitors like the Mazda CX-5 (which I have test driven) handle better. However, the handling is just fine for what the vehicle is and what it is meant to do. A few other notes: 1) the LED low beam headlights have a very sharp upper vertical cutoff. Meaning that the road ahead is either illuminated very well or not at all. This can be disconcerting when driving downhill as the low beams don’t illuminate the next uphill very well. The Forester has automatic high beams that cover the vertical gap in the low beam’s illumination. In my experience, you are either driving in an area at night that is lit well enough by streetlights or other cars’ headlights so that the low beams are all you need; or you are driving in an area that has no other cars present so that the auto high beams activate and provide all the illumination that is needed. 2) I really wish there was some way to edit the screens on the upper information display. There are a number of different screens that are useful, but several of them are borderline useless (I’m especially thinking of the weather screen that only shows picture-graph current, 3 hour, and 6 hour forecast). There is only one button for cycling through all the screens and it gets tiresome pushing the button repeatedly to find the screen that I want.
I researched 15 cars, drove 10, boiled it down to the Q5, the BMW X5, and the Forester, believe it or not. Went back and forth a lot, but I ALWAYS returned to the Subaru. I wanted a quiet and comfortable ride, easy entry, room & visibility. Hands down, the Forester won. Examples: Forester has a spare; X5 doesn't and, instead comes with run flats (I had a set and hated them), Q5 has a spare, but it requires inflation believe it or not, Forester is MUCH easier--I always hit my head on the other two, never on the Forester; driving position is much better in the Forester; visibility is not comparable--poor in the other two, GREAT in the Forester-example: rear view mirror is on the door of the Forester, but on the pillar of the other 2--makes a world of difference, and, in addition, the windows are much larger in the Forester, so much so that many riders actually notice how much better is the visibility than their cars; Forester has a ton of stg under the rear floor above the spare--neither of the others has ANY--huge difference for things like headphones, jumper cables, towels, etc.; Forester is AS quiet as either of the others, believe it or not. Rides as well, too. Forester's multi media is INFINITELY easier to use than the others--try them--will drive you nuts. Mileage is much better. Cost is 20k less. Rear seat leg room is much better in the Forester. I used a long personal checklist of items to examine in every car I drove (which included, in addition to the Q5 and X5, the Tiquan, Mazda X5, RAV 4, Ford Edge, MDX, RDX, Subaru Ascent, Porsche Macon (and I love Porsches), Infinity QX50, Sorento, CR-V, Mazda CX-9, Volvo XC 60 and BMW X3. Drove almost all, but skipped some because of lousy reliability ratings, lack of spare, etc. I did not want a large car, but drove some in case I loved them, so the smaller SUV was my goal. Liked the Tiguan a lot except for the reliability ratings. Also liked the Ascent, but too lge. I'm really comfortable with my choice, especially with all the time I spent. This is an amazing car for the money.
This is my second Subaru. My first was the 2012 outback premium. Moving to the 2019 Forester Touring was a huge upgrade. I like the extra headroom, moving headlights, heated steering wheel, heated backseats, and the great gas mileage. I love using the phone app to remote start the car without having to worry about being in range. You can also set the temperature inside the car or turn on the defrost. The face recognition is neat. It scans my face and moves the seat to my settings. Like others have complained, I don’t care for the auto start stop feature needing to be shut off with each start up of the car. But honestly I’m so used to doing it now it’s not that big of a deal to me. I too like someone else on here had trunk issues. It would not open with the buttons or the fob. It had to be reset. Was a quick fix at the dealer. It drives nice and is super comfortable.
They fixed the little stuff. The stuff your boss won't let you fix at work because there isn't a "value-add" despite the need for better security, comfort, convenience, or just plain fewer button presses! The windows go up after you shut the car off. There is a lock button on the lift gate. The unlocking action is customizable and so is how often the automatic headlights check for darkness. The brightness of the entertainment console can be adjusted automatically with the dash board, auto headlight sensor, and timing. The headlights come on after a few seconds of windshield wipers running. The cup holders hold normal cups. The cruise control drops to residential street norms (20 mph) and will shut off the engine when you (or the car) comes to a stop. This is way better and in a very mature, subtle manner that is pleasing to me in a way I cannot accurately describe. Nope, not a swoopy upgrade, but a very satisfying one!
2019 Subaru Forester videosHonda CR-V vs. Subaru Forester ― Two Very Different Ways to Do a Crossover
Honda CR-V vs. Subaru Forester ― Two Very Different Ways to Do a Crossover
ELANA SCHERR: Ooh, what have we got here? Looks like more small SUVs. Seriously, don't any of you guys want to buy a station wagon? No? You know what? I get it, because SUVs have that up high driving position, and they carry a lot of people and cargo. They're very useful. But with so many of them out there, how are you going to pick one? We recently did a three SUV comparison of the Honda CR-V, the Toyota RAV4, and the Mazda CX-5. In the comments on that video, everybody was like, oh hey, guys, what about the Subaru Forester? Where does it fit in? So we thought we're going to take the winner of that comparison-- oops,spoiler-- and match it up with the Forester. Before we do, though, visit us at Edmunds for all your car shopping needs. The CR-V and the Forester are almost identical if you just go by the numbers-- horsepower, seating, fuel economy, price. It's all almost the same. Those specs are useful, but they don't really tell you about the personality of a car. And that matters. I mean, you're going to be using this thing almost every day for years. Don't think of it like an appliance. Think of it like a partner in crime or like a buddy. So here we are-- Honda CR-V versus Subaru Forester. Who will win? And why? The CR-V is sleeker, with a streamlined front end and a higher door line. It looks sort of like a smaller Honda Pilot. So think minivan adjacent, but not fully committed to the minivan lifestyle. It works as a family car. But it would be just as happy taking a group of adults to a wine tasting. The Subaru Forester has a totally different personality than the Honda. It's nowhere near as ruggedly oddball as it was when it was introduced in the late '90s. But it still has a bit of that raised up station wagon feel, especially from the side with that squared off nose and those big windows. Like the CR-V, it's great for family duties. But in its non-working hours, the Forester would like you to take it camping. The interior of the Forester, like the rest of it, is very user friendly. All of the controls and all the information are neatly divided up and easy to find. So whether you're looking at the steering wheel, at the gauge package in front of you, or at either of these two screens, you always know what you're going to find and where you're going to find it. I particularly like the bright, big screen here in the center stack and this clever third screen which sort of recaps all the information for you but keeps it out of your way so you can focus on driving. I was really surprised by the materials in the Forester. They're all soft touch, and there's a lot of interesting textures and cool stitching. It reflects the fun quality of the car. Honda does a good job on interiors. There's always plenty of clever storage options, a lot of room for the driver and passenger, and nice materials, especially in the CR-V. Look at this wood trim-- classy. One of the ways that the CR-V made so much room for storage is by moving the shifter up to the center stack. That's not actually something that I love. First of all, I think it's ergonomically weird. Especially if you're doing a three-point turn where you're going drive, reverse, drive, it's kind of awkward. But even worse, it takes up a lot of space that could be infotainment screen. So this is already a strange shape. And then the actual usable part is really small. I mean, it's about half of the physical screen. I don't know why they did that. And I don't like it-- B-minus. The CR-V does get some points back, though, because it's so family friendly. Check this out. If you're trying to keep an eye on whoever's in the back, got a wide-angle mirror. I can see you. Another place where the CR-V has a distinct advantage over the Forester is in cargo space. With 39.2 cubic feet compared to the Forester's 33, the CR-V just has more room for everything, which is great if three of your coworkers just had new babies. Congrats, guys. [CHEERING] The only real bummer about the Subaru is the power plant. The naturally aspirated 2.5 liter four cylinder makes 182 horsepower, which is only eight less than the CR-V, but it feels like 80. It's loud, and it's slow. Look. That's floored. Sad, Subaru. Sad. The transmission always feels like you woke it up from a nap if you ask for passing power. Oh, there you are. Did you have a good sleep? That said, if you're not looking for top speed, just cruising around town, the Subaru's quiet and comfortable. This is nice. I like the Forester's big windows. Makes the car feel smaller than it is. And the boxy shape makes it really easy to park, even if you didn't have camera technology to help you. But you do. Subaru has rally in its blood. And while I would not choose the Forester as my race entry, it does have 8.7 inches of ground clearance, hill descent, and a train selector that gives you options for mud and sand. It's not a rock crawler. But it's definitely more off-road savvy than most small SUVs. And it can get you to places like this. The Forester's tech is surprisingly good. I guess I wasn't expecting it to be, because it looked so much more analog than the Honda. But it comes with a long list of standard safety features and optional ones. And everything is easy to use. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. Subaru's EyeSight, which is its driving aid, is really good. I didn't really know what to expect from that, because I hadn't ever been in a car that had it before. But it watches your face. And it can tell if you're not paying attention, looking away. And it reminds you to keep your eyes on the road. Occasionally, I do feel a little bit scolded. But it's not aggressive about it. And you can always turn it off. Adaptive cruise control is awesome in the Forester. It feels very natural. It'll bring you to a complete stop and then all the way back up to freeway speed. It's not herky-jerky. I really like it. They did a good job. Small turbo-charged engines can really struggle in big, heavy vehicles, but not the 1.5 liter turbo-charged four cylinder in the CR-V. It's a real surprise in terms of passing power and off the line performance-- way faster than the Forester. Even with only 190 horsepower, it really delivers. And you're never in a situation where you're shaking the steering wheel and on the gas and going, come on, come on. No, you got it. It's pretty quick. One of the things that makes the CR-V such a pleasant drive experience is that even though it has a CVT transmission, it doesn't do that sad vacuum cleaner thing where it goes, [GROAN], like makes more noise and no more power. Seems like the engineers at Honda have really figured out CVTs. Everything in the CR-V is nicely balanced-- so steering, braking, throttle response, the handling. It's all predictable and enjoyable. The CR-V is not sold specifically as an off-road vehicle. But it is available with all-wheel drive, and it has enough ground clearance that you can go off pavement. There is a physical volume knob in the CR-V. And honestly, that's the best thing about the infotainment system. And really, I mean, you don't know that you would miss one of those until they take them away. So Honda did put it back. But the rest of the infotainment, the screen and everything, is pretty disappointing. It's small, and it's slow. And the native nav isn't great. Luckily Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, both standard in all but the base trim. So just plug your phone in and call it good. Adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking are all standard on everything except for the LX trim. Don't you feel safe? Don't you feel cared for? The CR-V is our top-ranked small SUV on the Edmunds website, because it's just so good at so many things. If you want a car that has safety and convenience totally covered, the CR-V is your pick. The Forester has some flaws-- that loud, slow engine mostly. But it also has a sense of adventure that the CR-V is lacking. If you want a car with a little more personality, take a look at the Forester. Let me put it to you this way-- if I was hiring one of these cars for a job, I would call the CR-V. But if I wanted to invite one over for a barbecue, that would be the Forester. Visit us at Edmunds for all your car shopping needs. If you like this video, please subscribe, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Both the Subaru Forester and the Honda CR-V are competent family haulers with plenty of cargo space, high-tech safety features and available AWD for mild off-road driving. What makes them different, and which is the right one for you?
Sponsored cars related to the Forester
Features & Specs
|Premium 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$26,695
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$30,795
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$28,795
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 5800 rpm
|4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$24,295
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Forester safety features:
- EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
- Helps prevent accidents, with features such as lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and automatic emergency braking.
- Reverse Automatic Braking
- Helps reduce collisions by applying the brakes if a vehicle is detected crossing the Forester's path while in reverse.
- DriverFocus
- Sounds an alert when the head-tracking system detects that the driver is distracted.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.9%
Subaru Forester vs. the competition
Subaru Forester vs. Subaru Outback
The Forester and the Subaru Outback are similar and closely priced, so for many, the decision will come down to styling. The Forester is shaped like a traditional SUV, while the Outback is a lifted station wagon. Trim against trim, the Outback is more expensive than the Forester, but each Outback level is slightly better equipped. If the Forester's sluggish acceleration doesn't impress you, you might be swayed by the Outback's optional V6.
Subaru Forester vs. Honda CR-V
The Forester and the Honda CR-V are pretty evenly matched in terms of size and fuel efficiency. The CR-V's cargo area is slightly larger, though the Forester has more maximum cargo room if you don't opt for the sunroof. Though we haven't performance-tested the Forester yet, it probably isn't as quick as the CR-V with the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine. Don't expect the CR-V to match the Forester in terms of off-road ability.
Subaru Forester vs. Subaru Crosstrek
Like the Outback, the Subaru Crosstrek is a lifted wagon that has no problem holding its own when venturing off the beaten path. The Crosstrek is much less expensive than the Forester, but it's also much shorter and there's not as much passenger or cargo space.
FAQ
Is the Subaru Forester a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Subaru Forester?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Subaru Forester:
- Completely redesigned for 2019
- More powerful 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine
- Subaru's EyeSight safety system is standard
- Increased passenger and cargo space
- 2.0-liter turbocharged engine has been discontinued
- The first year of the fifth Forester generation introduced for 2019
Is the Subaru Forester reliable?
Is the 2019 Subaru Forester a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Subaru Forester?
The least-expensive 2019 Subaru Forester is the 2019 Subaru Forester 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,295.
Other versions include:
- Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,695
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $30,795
- Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $28,795
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,295
- Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $34,295
What are the different models of Subaru Forester?
More about the 2019 Subaru Forester
Most crossovers have long since abandoned the rough-and-tumble, go-anywhere spirit that used to sell SUVs in favor of fulfilling basic transportation requirements. The 2019 Subaru Forester does both, appealing to comfort- and safety-minded buyers as well as those who crave old-school, off-road capability. As a result, the Forester truly stands out in a crowd of competent, but ultimately rather bland, compact crossovers.
The Subaru Forester has been redesigned for 2019. Changes from the previous generation are evolutionary, not revolutionary. The exterior design is very similar to last year's model, and the interior isn't vastly different either.
But the Forester's value proposition is stronger than ever. As in many Subarus, all-wheel drive is standard, and multiple available traction modes make the Forester better suited off-road than many of its rivals. The EyeSight suite of advanced safety features (adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic braking) is also standard across the board. The 2.5-liter engine develops a bit more power and is a touch more fuel-efficient than last year, though we'll miss the available manual transmission and the optional turbocharged four-cylinder. The 2.5-liter is serviceable, but it feels underpowered in passing maneuvers.
The 2019 Subaru Forester is sold in five trims: base, Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring. The base model is well-equipped, with LED headlights, EyeSight, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Premium adds upgraded audio, a power driver seat, a sunroof, alloy wheels, and selectable traction modes for navigating through mud and snow. The Sport adds orange exterior and interior highlights, plus LED foglights, shift paddles and an additional traction setting.
The Limited includes the Sport's non-appearance upgrades, plus leather upholstery, a larger touchscreen, blind-spot monitoring and a power liftgate. At the top of the trim structure is the Touring model, which goes all in with the luxury features. It includes all of the available features packages from lesser trims, plus a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a power passenger seat and the DriverFocus system. This new system alerts the driver if they aren't paying attention. It also uses facial recognition software to determine who is driving and automatically adjusts the mirrors, seat and temperature controls to their preferred settings.
Subaru has always presented its products as iconoclastic vehicles for buyers who want something extraordinary (or who live where it often snows). If you decide to move forward with the 2019 Forester, Edmunds is here to make sure the buying experience is as extraordinary as your new Subaru.
2019 Subaru Forester SUV Overview
The 2019 Subaru Forester SUV is offered in the following styles: Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Subaru Forester SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Subaru Forester SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Forester SUV 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Forester SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Subaru Forester SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Forester SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Premium, Limited, Sport, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Subaru Forester SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Subaru Forester SUV?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Subaru Forester SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Subaru Forester SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 3 new 2019 [object Object] Forester SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,260 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Subaru Forester SUV.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Forester SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Subaru Forester SUV Forester SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Subaru Forester for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,444.
Find a new Subaru for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,413.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Subaru Forester SUV and all available trim types: Base, Premium, Touring, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Subaru Forester SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Subaru Forester SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Subaru lease specials
Related 2019 Subaru Forester SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda HR-V 2016
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2016
- Used Cadillac CTS
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2016
- Used Nissan Altima 2016
- Used Ram 2500 2018
- Used BMW M3
- Used Lexus IS 350
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Outback
- Subaru Crosstrek 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2019 Ascent
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- 2019 Subaru Forester
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2020 Expedition