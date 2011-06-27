Used 2017 Subaru Forester Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Forester SUV
2.5i Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,412*
Total Cash Price
$21,294
2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,564*
Total Cash Price
$28,600
2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,952*
Total Cash Price
$29,435
2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,911*
Total Cash Price
$28,809
2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,107*
Total Cash Price
$21,711
2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,341*
Total Cash Price
$30,270
2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,718*
Total Cash Price
$20,876
2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,718*
Total Cash Price
$20,876
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Forester SUV 2.5i Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$765
|$787
|$812
|$835
|$3,942
|Maintenance
|$1,482
|$1,548
|$940
|$1,215
|$2,590
|$7,775
|Repairs
|$301
|$439
|$513
|$601
|$701
|$2,554
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,156
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,323
|Financing
|$1,145
|$921
|$681
|$426
|$154
|$3,328
|Depreciation
|$4,359
|$1,750
|$1,556
|$1,397
|$1,273
|$10,336
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,345
|$6,659
|$5,750
|$5,760
|$6,899
|$35,412
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Forester SUV 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$1,091
|$1,122
|$5,295
|Maintenance
|$1,991
|$2,080
|$1,263
|$1,632
|$3,478
|$10,444
|Repairs
|$404
|$589
|$689
|$807
|$941
|$3,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,552
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,777
|Financing
|$1,539
|$1,237
|$915
|$573
|$207
|$4,470
|Depreciation
|$5,855
|$2,351
|$2,089
|$1,877
|$1,710
|$13,882
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,895
|$8,943
|$7,723
|$7,736
|$9,267
|$47,564
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Forester SUV 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$2,049
|$2,140
|$1,300
|$1,679
|$3,580
|$10,748
|Repairs
|$416
|$606
|$709
|$830
|$969
|$3,531
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,598
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,829
|Financing
|$1,583
|$1,273
|$942
|$589
|$213
|$4,601
|Depreciation
|$6,026
|$2,420
|$2,150
|$1,932
|$1,760
|$14,288
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,300
|$9,204
|$7,948
|$7,962
|$9,537
|$48,952
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Forester SUV 2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,065
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$5,334
|Maintenance
|$2,005
|$2,095
|$1,272
|$1,644
|$3,504
|$10,520
|Repairs
|$407
|$593
|$694
|$813
|$948
|$3,456
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,564
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,790
|Financing
|$1,550
|$1,246
|$922
|$577
|$208
|$4,503
|Depreciation
|$5,898
|$2,368
|$2,105
|$1,891
|$1,722
|$13,984
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,996
|$9,009
|$7,779
|$7,793
|$9,334
|$47,911
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Forester SUV 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$828
|$852
|$4,020
|Maintenance
|$1,511
|$1,579
|$959
|$1,239
|$2,641
|$7,928
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$523
|$613
|$714
|$2,604
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,178
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,349
|Financing
|$1,168
|$939
|$695
|$435
|$157
|$3,394
|Depreciation
|$4,445
|$1,785
|$1,586
|$1,425
|$1,298
|$10,538
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,548
|$6,789
|$5,862
|$5,873
|$7,035
|$36,107
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Forester SUV 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,119
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$5,604
|Maintenance
|$2,107
|$2,201
|$1,337
|$1,727
|$3,682
|$11,053
|Repairs
|$428
|$624
|$729
|$854
|$996
|$3,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,643
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,881
|Financing
|$1,628
|$1,309
|$969
|$606
|$219
|$4,731
|Depreciation
|$6,197
|$2,488
|$2,211
|$1,987
|$1,810
|$14,693
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,706
|$9,466
|$8,174
|$8,188
|$9,808
|$50,341
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Forester SUV 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$1,453
|$1,518
|$922
|$1,191
|$2,539
|$7,623
|Repairs
|$295
|$430
|$503
|$589
|$687
|$2,504
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,133
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,297
|Financing
|$1,123
|$903
|$668
|$418
|$151
|$3,263
|Depreciation
|$4,274
|$1,716
|$1,525
|$1,370
|$1,248
|$10,133
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,142
|$6,528
|$5,637
|$5,647
|$6,764
|$34,718
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Forester SUV 2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$1,453
|$1,518
|$922
|$1,191
|$2,539
|$7,623
|Repairs
|$295
|$430
|$503
|$589
|$687
|$2,504
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,133
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,297
|Financing
|$1,123
|$903
|$668
|$418
|$151
|$3,263
|Depreciation
|$4,274
|$1,716
|$1,525
|$1,370
|$1,248
|$10,133
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,142
|$6,528
|$5,637
|$5,647
|$6,764
|$34,718
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Forester
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Subaru Forester in Virginia is:not available
