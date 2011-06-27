Used 2004 Subaru Forester Consumer Reviews
A niche car, but fits perfectly in it.
I've owned my Forester XT for 6 years now, and it has been a very fun car. The only repair I've had is the alternator. It's far faster than it looks and I love being able to floor it on the highway in 5th and it just goes. It looks good, carries a fair amount of stuff when I go camping, and is great in the snow.
2.5X
This car served me well for 10 years 11 months and 174,000 miles. Reliable from start to "finish". Routine maintenance is a bit expensive. Only mechanical failure was a U joint in drive shaft at 153,000 miles. When timing belt was originally replaced at 82,500 miles also replaced head gaskets. Did not do so when timing belt was replaced at 165,000 miles and at 168,000 miles a very slight oil leakage began (to the tune of 1 quart per 3,000 miles.) Decided to trade in at 174,000 miles. This car went to 28 of our 50 states.
Excellent winter vehicle, though slightly underpowered
Generally speaking, it is a great small utility vehicle that that drives like a car. It is an excellent winter vehicle, but it is not best for highway driving. It lacks power for comfortable passing, and down-shift is on the slow side. And, highway wind and road noise are on the noisier side. I took it for a 4000mile/6000km drive from Canada to California. It handled nicely when it was +24C and during winter blizzard when I-15 got closed for hours. I haven't had major problems with the vehicle, except sunroof does no longer work. And, parts and service are a bit expensive, especially in Canada.
Speak softly, carry a big stick!
This is the best vehicle I have ever owned. There is little turbo-lag, the gears are well matched to the engine. It's a comfortable car for something of its modest exterior dimensions and is extremely maneuverable in tight spots despite high cargo volume and practicality. Fit and finish is superior. Every car is a compromise: Subaru has attained perfection. You can buy a slightly faster sports car that is far less practical. You can buy a slightly more comfortable euro wagon that is twice as expensive. You can buy a minivan that's somewhat more practical but completely not fun to drive.
Plain and Simple Truth
This is the pioneer of a now trendy sport crossovers. There are a lot of copycats nowadays, but this one is the real thing. Manual transmission, 4.44FD, AWD with 50/50 torque split, STI engine 2.5L, factory turbo with low compression pistons, forged rods and crankshaft, disc brakes, LSD and fully independent suspension. Most parts from the WRX and STI are swappable since they share the platform. Tons of aftermarket parts available and can be modified to go very fast with simply an Sti turbo and Sti top mount intercooler. Plus using OEM parts. Great sleeper vehicle. Gearing is very tight. Highway cruise can be somewhat annoying because 60mph equates to about 2500RPMs, which leads to too much fuel consumption. This is a vehicle meant and designed to run on the STI turbo and tmic. It doesn't simply because Subaru will not make a vehicle compete the STI. Sti springs are on the stiff side, so I recommend softer rated ones. Swapping in full STI suspension can take its toll on daily commuting. In terms of reliability, so far I've had window motors that fail, starter failed at 10 years, misfire codes for coilpacks, rack and pinion leaks, and oil leaks. ABs light on, and charcoal canister codes that result in gas pressure nozzle pop out during filling. Very annoying. All in all, it is a very fast, practical, and highly reliable station wagon. The XT variants are very rare, specially during 2004-08 years. Manual versions are even rarer. Very few cars today have the mechanical attributes this vehicle has, rewarding you with a great bargain and collectibility. Did I mention it was Made in Japan?
