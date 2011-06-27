  1. Home
Used 2018 Subaru BRZ Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2018 BRZ
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Torque156 lb-ft @ 6400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,595
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Popular Package #1yes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,595
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
196 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,595
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Sunshadeyes
Interior Illumination Redyes
Cargo Trayyes
Interior Illumination Blueyes
STI Short Throw Shifteryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,595
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Front head room37.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room45.3 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Aluminum Wheels)yes
Rear Bumper Diffuseryes
Chrome Fuel Door Coveryes
Fog Light Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Length166.7 in.
Curb weight2789 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height52.0 in.
EPA interior volume83.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Pure Red
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colors
  • Black Cloth, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,595
215/45R W tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,595
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
