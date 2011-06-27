Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
BRZ Coupe
Series.Yellow 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,908*
Total Cash Price
$24,386
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,945*
Total Cash Price
$32,754
Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$56,549*
Total Cash Price
$33,710
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,106*
Total Cash Price
$23,908
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 BRZ Coupe Series.Yellow 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$903
|$929
|$958
|$986
|$4,652
|Maintenance
|$1,633
|$1,068
|$1,077
|$1,720
|$2,621
|$8,119
|Repairs
|$247
|$359
|$418
|$491
|$572
|$2,087
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,316
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,483
|Financing
|$1,312
|$1,055
|$780
|$489
|$176
|$3,812
|Depreciation
|$4,725
|$1,930
|$1,716
|$1,539
|$1,403
|$11,312
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,887
|$7,188
|$6,849
|$7,181
|$7,803
|$40,908
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 BRZ Coupe Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$6,249
|Maintenance
|$2,193
|$1,434
|$1,447
|$2,310
|$3,521
|$10,905
|Repairs
|$332
|$482
|$562
|$659
|$769
|$2,803
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,767
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,992
|Financing
|$1,762
|$1,417
|$1,048
|$656
|$237
|$5,120
|Depreciation
|$6,346
|$2,592
|$2,304
|$2,067
|$1,884
|$15,193
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,966
|$9,654
|$9,200
|$9,645
|$10,481
|$54,945
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 BRZ Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,363
|$6,431
|Maintenance
|$2,257
|$1,476
|$1,489
|$2,377
|$3,624
|$11,224
|Repairs
|$341
|$496
|$578
|$678
|$791
|$2,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,819
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,050
|Financing
|$1,813
|$1,458
|$1,079
|$675
|$244
|$5,269
|Depreciation
|$6,531
|$2,668
|$2,372
|$2,128
|$1,939
|$15,637
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,432
|$9,936
|$9,468
|$9,926
|$10,787
|$56,549
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 BRZ Coupe Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$1,601
|$1,047
|$1,056
|$1,686
|$2,570
|$7,960
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,290
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,454
|Financing
|$1,286
|$1,034
|$765
|$479
|$173
|$3,737
|Depreciation
|$4,632
|$1,892
|$1,682
|$1,509
|$1,375
|$11,090
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,654
|$7,047
|$6,715
|$7,040
|$7,650
|$40,106
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Subaru BRZ in Virginia is:not available
