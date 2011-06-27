  1. Home
Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 BRZ
4.0
4.0
3 reviews
Ignore the haters

Michael G, 03/13/2018
Series.Yellow 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
This is a really good car. I traded my 2014 genesis coupe 2.0t r-spec in for this car. 2017 limited with the performance package. Pros: amazing handling, great looks, LED headlights give you great visibility at night, performance package, manual is amazing and easy to use Cons: ride is not the greatest over rough pavement, sounds like a tractor at low rpms (its weird) Buy this car if you want a fun car that takes corners like almost nothing else in its price range. The performance package makes it even more capable. With the cons i would add something like “small back seat” but this a sports car (a very small one at that) so go look at an accord coupe, challenger or the new civic si coupe if you want better back seat space.

2017 BRZ

vincent guarcello, 07/17/2017
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
This car is made for fun. Don't buy it for it's sofa like ride it is a sports car. A toy for us to play with. Fit and finish A1. Great handling, great suspension, great fun. Subaru reliability A1. Dealing with dealership A1. No [non-permissible content removed]. Straight up and friendly. A pleasant experience whether with sales staff or maintenance. Michelin tires were made for this car and made well. What grip.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
You Get What You Pay For? Not This Time.

Mike, 10/02/2017
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
So I decided to "upgrade" my 2013 BRZ to a newer 2017. Big mistake. The 2017 is terrible compared to the older model. Yeah, it's got a few nice improvements: shark-fin antenna instead of plastic rod (but reception is rather poor), rear backup camera, LED lighting....but the list of what Subaru totally screwed up (in my opinion) is too long to ignore. This is supposed to be a sports car, yet it resists acceleration. Yep, this car is S L O W. It accelerates like a tractor. The standard OEM navigation map is now gone, leaving a large dead area on the dash where a touch screen sits unused. The outside temperature and MPG readings are now buried within a multi-page small digital screen on the dash. The Blue Tooth will not maintain a connection to my iPhone and I've given up re-pairing it every few days. The steering wheel feels like cheap hardened foam compared to the nicer 2013 wheel. Doors don't automatically lock when you start driving as on other makes of cars. You cannot arm the security alarm with doors or trunk open because the alarm will then set off when closing them. The door handle sensor for locking the car hardly ever works, and the sensor for unlocking the car only unlocks the one driver-side door rather than the whole car (you need to manually press an unlock button inside to release the other door). The Home Link auto-dimming rear view mirror still does not auto-dim (same poor technology as the 2013, yet Ford has an auto-dimming mirror which does work nicely so it's not unrealistic to expect this to actually work). The Home Link mirror buttons (which still also do not work) have been moved from a more-convenient front location to an idiotic non-visible Bottom location. The rear seating area is smaller than the 2013, which was already cramped, so the back seats are pretty much just for show - my kid doesn't even fit back there comfortably so forget about seating 4 adults in the car. Add to all that various rattles and vibrations which just should not be happening on a factory-ordered brand new car. Even the pearl blue color isn't impressive - it's blue, but there really isn't any "pearl" look to it at all. If I knew then what I know now I never would have traded in my 2013 for this disappointment. This car is awful.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
